From Jokowi until G20 leaders attend the COP26 climate summit, here is the end result





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, attended by the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies (G-20), including President Joko Widodo, reached its climax. The final draft of the agreement of the 26th meeting should be a bright spot for the seriousness of the countries of the world in the face of the challenge of climate change. One of the crucial carbon trading issues in this final draft is also more acceptable. Environmental groups say the proposed framework for the global carbon market is better than ever, although gaps remain. There are fears that if these negotiations end with weak enforcement, there will be a risk that countries or companies claim to have reduced their emissions but are actually contributing to pollution. City of Bloomberg On Sunday (14/11/2021), one of the weaknesses of the draft published for the results of this year’s COP26 summit in Glasgow was the loss of points on the desire of developing countries to obtain facilities to access complaints for loss and damage from the impacts of climate change. “This summit will be judged by the world’s most vulnerable countries if Glasgow offers the right financial facilities,” Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, said on Twitter. Nonetheless, the Glasgow meeting received pledges from 197 countries around the world to move away from coal and eliminate fossil fuel subsidies. Others, participants agreed to increase official climate targets next year. If calls to end coal-fired power generation and fossil fuel subsidies became the final decision signed, it would be the first time the COP text would make such a benchmark in 25 years. In addition, the agreement also specifies that there is a transition out of energy which is a source of high emissions, thus reassuring consumers and fossil fuel producers who fear massive job losses when the transition is done too early. In the project, countries agreed to follow the results of the UN report in 2018 in order to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, rather than following the Paris Agreement which tends to be low. , which is only 2 degrees Celsius. The draft text also states that countries must recognize that there is still a gap between their commitments on their climate goals and how much more emissions must be reduced to meet the Paris Agreement goals. To this end, COP26 called on countries to submit new, more ambitious commitments before the end of 2022, but to add meaningful qualifications taking into account different national circumstances. “This text is still good enough and I hope all countries can adopt it. It is time for countries to stop arguing over texts and start taking the actions they promised, ”said Bob Ward, director of policy and communications at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change. Although everything written in the draft results of this annual UN summit can be enforced by strict laws, it is still a declaration signed by global consensus. The decisions taken will send a clear signal of the government’s seriousness in the fight against the climate crisis. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20211114/620/1465853/setelah-jokowi-hingga-pemimpin-g20-hadir-di-ktt-iklim-cop26-ini-hasil-akhirnya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos