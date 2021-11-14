Politics
Soon a cryptocurrency law in India? PM Modi chairs the key meeting. 5 points
Signaling the issue of deceptive and non-transparent cryptocurrency advertising, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on the way forward on the issue on Saturday, with government sources claiming such unregulated markets cannot be allowed. to become avenues of “money laundering and terrorist financing”.
At the meeting, it was strongly felt that attempts to deceive young people through overly promising and non-transparent ads should be stopped, the sources said, signaling that strong regulatory measures are in sight.
“The government is aware that this is an evolving technology, it will closely monitor and take proactive measures. There was also a consensus that the measures taken in this area by the government will be progressive and forward-looking, ”said a source. noted.
The government will continue to proactively engage with experts and other stakeholders, sources added, noting that since the problem transcends geographic boundaries, it was felt that it will also require global partnerships and collective strategies.
The meeting on the way forward for cryptocurrency and related issues was very comprehensive.
“It was also the result of a consultative process as the RBI, the Ministry of Finance, the Home Office had carried out an elaborate exercise on this subject as well as consulted with experts from across the country and the world. Global examples and best practices were also discussed, ”he added. the source said.
The RBI has repeatedly reiterated its firm stance against cryptocurrencies, claiming that they pose serious threats to the country’s macroeconomic and financial stability and has also questioned the number of investors trading there as well as their market value. claimed.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated his views against the authorization of cryptocurrencies on Wednesday, saying they pose a serious threat to any financial system because they are not regulated by central banks.
His comments precede the RBI’s internal panel report on the contentious subject which is expected next month.
The Supreme Court canceled the RBI circular banning cryptocurrencies in early March 2020. Following this, on February 5, 2021, the central bank had instituted an internal panel to propose a digital currency model of the central bank.
The RBI had announced its intention to release an official digital currency, in the face of the proliferation of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin about which the central bank had many concerns.
