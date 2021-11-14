Washington, Pkin change warnings on Tawan ahead of Monday’s Biden-Xi Jinping summit





The pressure exerted by China on the island worries the Americans, while the Chinese warn against any action which could be interpreted as supporting the independence of Tawan.

The United States and China changed harsh warnings about Tawan on Saturday, ahead of a virtual summit scheduled for Monday between US Presidents Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In an interview with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke expressed concern about the continued military, diplomatic and economic pressure of the People’s Republic of China against Tawan, according to a statement from the state department. read alsoTawan: Is America still capable of defending the rebel against China? Biden and Xi are scheduled to meet for the third time Monday evening Washington time (early Tuesday Beijing) via video conference. The conversation between Blinken and Wang was meant to prepare for this summit. The head of American diplomacy has urges Pkin to engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve its differences with Taipei peacefully and in a manner consistent with the wishes and interests of the people on Tawan, according to the state department. Wang, for his part, warned the United States against any action that could be interpreted as support Tawan independence, according to a summary of the exchange released by the Chinese government. Any connivance or support towards the forces for the independence of Tawan harms the peace in the Tawan Strait and can only boomerang, warned the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs. Disputes accumulate between Washington and Pkin The Biden-Xi summit takes place as disputes accumulate between Washington and Beijing, each of which is firm on their positions on trade or human rights. Tensions have escalated in recent weeks over Tawan, which Beijing sees as a rebellious province that must return to its fold. Beijing has intensified its actions in recent years to isolate Tawan on the international scene and to stem any attempt to recognize the island as an independent state. read alsoWhen American conservative strategists raged on Tawan China has also stepped up its military activity near Tawan. And Washington has broken down its commitment to help Taipei build and strengthen its defense. Monday’s summit provides an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss how to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China, while working together in areas where interests align., estimated the state department. The American president has never hidden his desire to meet the Chinese leader in person, and did not hesitate to criticize his absence at recent G20 and COP26 summits. But he must be satisfied with a virtual meeting with Xi Jinping, who has not left China for nearly two years, citing health reasons. SEE AS ​​WELL – Virtual summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping organized to work together when interests meet

