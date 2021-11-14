PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh tomorrow and launch social protection programs Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ration Aapke Gram program in Madhya Pradesh. (To file) New Delhi: On the occasion of Amar Shaheed Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birthday on November 15, which the Center celebrates as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Madhya Pradesh to participate in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan in Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal, where he will launch multiple initiatives for the well-being of the Janjatiya community around 1 p.m. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will launch the Ration Aapke Gram program in Madhya Pradesh, during the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan. “It aims to provide the monthly PDS ration quota to beneficiaries of the janjatiya community in their own villages each month, so that they do not have to go to the fair-priced store to collect their ration,” PMO said. . During Mahasammelan, the Prime Minister will also hand out genetic counseling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh sickle cell disease (hemoglobinopathy) mission. The mission was developed to screen and manage patients suffering from sickle cell anemia, thalassemia and other hemoglobinopathies and to raise awareness of these diseases, the impact of which is perceived to be deeper on the Janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 50 model Eklavya boarding schools across the country in states and UT including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. PMO added, “The Prime Minister will also tour the exhibition of products made by janjatiya self-help groups and a photo exhibition of martyrs and heroes of the freedom struggle of the Janjatiya community in Madhya Pradesh. He will also issue letters of appointment. newly appointed teachers from particularly vulnerable tribal groups. During the event, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Union Ministers Dr Virendra Kumar, Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya M Scindia, State Ministers of Union Prahlad S Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Dr L Murugan will also be present. During the visit, the prime minister will also inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati railway station and launch several railways initiatives in Madhya Pradesh, PMO said.

