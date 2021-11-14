Saudi Crown Prince announces world’s first non-profit city

RIYAD: French politician Olivier Cadic no longer recognizes Saudi Arabia. During a trip to the Kingdom to prepare for a visit to the France-Gulf countries friendship group that he chairs in the Senate, he said he was enthusiastic about the profound evolution of the country since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030.

The senator, who represents French expatriates and has visited 99 countries during 410 official trips, said he was touched by the welcome he received in the Kingdom.

This is the first time that a parliamentarian from the host country has come to greet me as soon as I get off the plane, he said. This fact has a unique significance and indicates that the level of friendship between Saudi Arabia and France is at its highest.

I thank the Shoura (Council) for its welcome, and the way in which a French parliamentarian is treated. I will never forget them and I will never forget Saudi Arabia.

During an interview with Arab News in French at the Alliance Française school in Riyadh, the French parliamentarian spoke of cooperation between countries in the cultural, economic and military fields.

Q Since your election in 2014, and as president of the France-Gulf countries group in the Senate, you have seen the launch in 2016 of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its implementation.

Five years later, what are your conclusions?

A Five years after launching this vision, I don’t think we can draw any conclusions. We can only have observations. We can say that this is a growing process and that a dynamic has been set in motion.

I noticed the difference because the first time I came to Saudi Arabia was in 2015, and when I came back in 2019 I didn’t recognize the country. This is my first observation.

Senator Olivier Cadic with the French Ambassador Ludovic Pouille in the closed district of At-Turaif, north-west of Riyadh. It is one of the kingdom’s most important historical treasures. (Provided)

I am coming back in 2021 to prepare for the visit of the friendship group. I would have liked to come back sooner, but the COVID-19 pandemic made travel impossible. What I perceive is an ongoing dynamic, a real internal revolution which takes into account the population of the Kingdom, which is a young population, and therefore I see a political will to be in agreement with its population, and that this energy will positively drive the country to new heights.

Q You have visited Saudi Arabia several times. What changes do you see?

A The first thing that stood out between 2015 and 2019 is that people’s behavior has changed; I felt they were smiling more. It really surprised me.

Besides, I wanted my partner to come with me because the country has changed a lot since 2015 and I wanted to see this country through his eyes too, not just through mine. The change is really profound and at first glance we were surprised, because it was not very positive for her in 2015 and it was really important that she was by my side so that we could see, together, this country change.

Q You are visiting the Alliance Française school in Riyadh. What changes do you see in Franco-Saudi cultural relations?

A I have also come to observe certain programs in which France is invested. Obviously, the Alliance Française supports the Francophonie, the learning of French, which is the language of the Enlightenment, of Voltaire, of Rousseau, which carries the values ​​of our country. It is of the utmost importance that we can share our language and our culture.

With the friendship group, we also plan to go to AlUla because there is really a collective work, common on the site, where France is deeply involved. We want to see how the work was carried out, and how the alliance of France and Saudi Arabia can help to enhance this exceptional archaeological heritage. This is one of the many angles and it would be difficult to summarize them, because there are a lot of projects that go in this direction. This shows the attachment of our two countries, these cultures that blend so well.

There is, once again, a real evolution in Saudi Arabia to bring out this local culture which I believe will shine. And if France can help spread your culture, then it would be a great gift of trust for you to give us, by allowing us to work with you on this marriage of our cultures.

Q What are the new forms of cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia today?

A There is a lot of mixed cooperation. Some are of an economic nature, at the company level, with significant investments by French companies in Saudi Arabia. We think, for example, of the investments in the energy sector that can be made by EDF (Electricité de France), which invests 800 million in Saudi Arabia. These are companies that are investing heavily to help develop Saudi Arabia’s economy, to support the Vision 2030 project that truly carries the country.

Q What about military cooperation between the two countries?

A The first thing I would like to say is how touched France is to see these recurring attacks that Saudi Arabia suffers on a regular basis. I would like to say that our country is alongside yours to fight against the aggressions it is undergoing. It’s really fundamental for me.

Afterwards, of course, we have common work and collective challenges ahead of us.

We will certainly talk about the situation in Lebanon, which makes us desperate, as well as the Saudi government, I believe. However, we will have to find solutions. We cannot let down the Lebanese people who are suffering from this situation. We are now in extensive discussions.

We admire the announcements made by the crown prince at COP 26, like Green Riyadh, for example, with this tree planting project. There is a vision of the future that is emerging.

It has been five years now since (Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salman) announced Vision 2030, while it has only been five weeks since the President of the Republic announced France 2030. So somewhere, (the Crown Prince) could have us inspire too, with a view to reforming your country.

We have two countries looking to reform. President (Emmanuel) Macron is also seeking to fundamentally reform France. Reforming a country is not easy. This brings us together in all areas and this applies to diplomatic decisions as well as to defense decisions. There are proximities. We think together. We work together. We are never very far from each other to make decisions.

Q How is Saudi Arabia perceived in France today?

A My role is to allow the French to go beyond the clichés. There is an intellectual laziness in thinking that Saudi Arabia looks like this or that. It is a vision inherited from the past. In fact, we are talking about a country without knowing it.

My wish is that the French realize that the changes in the country are profound. We cannot judge. You have to come and see this country, meet its people (I invite the French to come with me to meet this country and help it, be at its side, because I believe that Saudi Arabia may need France for ” help achieve your goals.

But France also needs the Saudis to move forward and therefore we have to put all the clichés behind us, look at each other and work together. I think, given what Saudi Arabia is doing, the French will be impressed with the projects here in Riyadh, but also across the country.

What I want is for the French to come here and discover this country.

Q Where will Saudi Arabia be in 10 years?

A It all depends on how this pandemic will be defeated in order to be able to say where the country will be in 10 years. I think the country will surprise a lot for one good and simple reason: I visited the Saudi Arabia pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 and saw that it was the most visited of the 190 pavilions in the expo. This shows that there is an interest in your country.

In this pavilion are displayed precisely the vision, the projects on which the Kingdom is working. So if you want to know what Saudi Arabia will be like 10 years from now, let me give you a tip: go visit the pavilion at Dubai Expo.