No reshuffle signal and new Jokowi spokesperson





Jakarta – Problem reshuffle the cabinet finally responded directly President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Jokowi admitted he hadn’t thought of a cabinet reshuffle. This was conveyed by Jokowi when he answered questions from reporters after attending the NasDem 10th anniversary event at the NasDem State Defense Academy, Jl Pancoran Timur II, in South Jakarta on Thursday (11/11 / 2021). “ReshuffleHe hasn’t thought about it yet, ”Jokowi said. Jokowi confirmed he hadn’t thought of a plan reshuffle. The answer was always the same when asked if it was possible for PAN to enter Cabinet Advanced Indonesia. “ReshuffleThey haven’t thought of that way yet, ”Jokowi said in response to a question about the possibility of the PAN entering government. Problem reshuffle blast for 2 months, especially after PAN officially entered the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet. It got stronger after Jokowi picked the new TNI commander. Apparently, reshuffle will be accompanied by the inauguration of the TNI Commander. Presidential spokesperson Jokowi also answered the riddle of the president’s spokesperson after Fadjroel Rachman was appointed Kazakhstan’s ambassador. Jokowi has yet to choose a new spokesperson. “Not yet, judge for yourself,” Jokowi said. The appointment of Fadjroel Rachman as Ambassador of Kazakhstan left a vacant post as spokesperson for President Jokowi. Jokowi officially appointed Fajroel Ambassador of Kazakhstan at the State Palace in central Jakarta on Monday (10/25). Fadjroel was transferred to Kazakhstan after 2 years as Jokowi’s spokesperson. So far, Jokowi has not given any directives regarding the presidential spokesman to replace Fadjroel. In addition, the Palace already has three senior officials who often make statements to the public. “So far, there has been no directive from the president. In addition, in the Palace there are already ministers of state, cabinet secretary and KSP,” Bey Machmudin, protocol deputy told reporters. , to the press and the media, Monday (25 / ten). Bey’s statement is consistent with what was conveyed by Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko some time ago. Moeldoko said there were three officials who could act on behalf of the palace, including himself, Secretary of State Pratikno and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. The three are indeed senior officials who were directly appointed by Jokowi. “We first agreed that on behalf of the Palace the representation was among the presidential staff, one Mensesneg, two Menseskabs, then the KSP. So if the KSP experts speak on behalf of the KSP office, not the name of the Palace, ”Moeldoko said. at the Bina Graha building, Jalan Veteran, central Jakarta, Thursday (12/11). (knv / gbr)

