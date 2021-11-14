Trump confirmed he told Pence on January 6 “You can be a patriot or a p * ssy”





In an interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl, former President Donald Trump said he would “not dispute” reports he told then-Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6. , before his supporters launched a murderous storming of the Capitol, “You can be a patriot or you can be a cat.

Just a week after the insurgency, the New York Times reported a phone call between Trump and Pence that took place just before the vice president left for the Capitol to chair the vote count.

“You can either go down in history as a patriot,” Trump told Pence according to The Times, “or you can go down in history as a cat.”

EXCLUSIVE: @jonkarls new book reveals old meadows. Trump put pressure on the former vice president. Pence on the morning of January 6th, saying “you can be a patriot or you can be a *****”.

“I wouldn’t dispute it,” Trump told Karl of the reported raw phone call. https://t.co/VPMeG4Yu6D pic.twitter.com/owbREZqYiD

– ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 14, 2021

When Karl asked Trump to check if he said those words to Pence in an interview last March, Trump replied, “I wouldn’t dispute it.”

“Truly?” Karl asked.

“I wouldn’t dispute it,” Trump replied again.

The conversation was part of Karl’s upcoming book reporting on the final days of the Trump administration, Betrayal. In the interview, Trump also told Karl that Pence made a “tragic mistake” by failing to send the country into a constitutional crisis and certifying the Electoral College’s vote for Biden.

“He could have – well, people were very angry,” Trump said. “If you know a vote is fraudulent, right, how can you pass a fraudulent vote to Congress?” How can you do that? “

When Karl asked if Trump believed he would still be president if Pence had rejected Biden’s victory, Trump said yes. “I think we would have won, yeah,” he said, but Trump didn’t have a clear answer as to whether he could forgive Pence for what he did on January 6.

“I don’t know,” said the former president. “Because I chose him. I love him, I still love him, but I don’t know if I can forgive him.

Yet even after all of that, Trump declined to say whether he wouldn’t choose Pence as his running mate in 2024. “He did the wrong thing,” he told Karl. “A very nice man. I love her so much. I love his family so much. But… it was a tragic mistake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-pence-patriot-pussy-1257669/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos