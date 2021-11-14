Stephen M. Young on Taiwan: Troubled Waters in East Asia

As the end of the year approaches, there are some developments that could cause problems in the coming months. Let’s start with China. Strongman Xi Jinping () hopes to win a third term in the Party Congress next year, breaking the two-term standard set by Deng Xiaoping () after Chairman Maos ()’s chaotic last years reigning for life. This at a time when China’s growth rate has slowed, floods have ravaged parts of the country, there is a growing energy crisis, and many of China’s neighbors are taking a firmer stand against the central juggernaut of the United States. ‘Asia. Xi must get the approval of his closest cohorts for this takeover. One has to wonder whether those who put Mr. Xi in power ten years ago will support his ambitions, thereby giving up any ambitions they might have of taking a turn at the top of the pyramid of power.

The global economic slowdown, complicated by continued regional outbreaks of the Covid-19 virus, further complicates the political scene. Japan is entering new territory now that its longtime Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stepped down, replaced by compatriot LDP Yoshihide Suga, and now Fumio Kishida. High-potential man Rodrigo Duterte in Manila faces new challenges for his political ambitions, including a sluggish economy. The Covid pandemic and pride have also blunted the star of Indian President Narendra Modis after seven years in power. Tensions with Pakistan persist, even as Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad faces new challenges on its northern border. To further muddy the waters, China now faces new concerns along its far western border, given the recent Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, which threatens to destabilize Pakistan, Beijing’s longtime friend.

North Korea, meanwhile, remains under the dictatorial rule of third-generation strongman Kim Jong-un, capable of generating new friction with its prosperous neighbor to the south. Unfortunately, South Korea’s capital Seoul, just 42 km from the DMZ, is within range of North Korean missiles and artillery. Meanwhile, Pyongyang persists in developing a credible nuclear threat to its neighbors. Japan is worried about North Korea, China and Russia, all of which have historical and territorial issues with Tokyo.

Economies across Asia are still recovering from the global economic downturn that has been exacerbated by COVID over the past two years. Many of them are looking to the United States to play a calming role in the region, even though the US economy remains somewhat flat.

In many ways, Taiwan is a bastion of calm in these troubled regional waters. Its economy continues to move forward, fortified by an incredible high-tech industry led by TSMC, Acer, Giant Bicycles and many other successful companies. This demonstrates the enduring power of human capital in a country with scarce natural resources, which means it must rely on its abundant human capital to grow and prosper. The GDP stands at nearly 700 billion USD, the 8th in Asia and the 18th in the world. President Tsai is almost halfway through her second term, and we have every reason to believe that the transition to her successor in 2024 will be smooth.

President Biden and his team have devoted considerable attention to the region, with Asian gurus like Kurt Campbell providing sage advice within the White House. Despite the constraints of COVID, there have been useful visits to the region from Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Anthony (Tony) Blinken and other senior officials in the current administration.

Some suggest the long global economic downturn is easing, as COVID now appears to have reached its peak (at least in countries that have taken careful precautions and made vaccines readily available). But the scars of this global pandemic will remain for a long time to come. It is a reminder of the fragility of our planet and the importance of taking better care of it. The United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow gives some hope here, even though neither Xi Jinping nor Vladimir Putin attended. Perhaps they feared that leaving the country at this point would make them vulnerable to an internal challenge. I believe Xi Jinping has not been out of the country since the start of the pandemic, and Putin has also largely locked himself in Moscow, as he seeks to further consolidate his dictatorial rule over Russia. This despite the resounding resistance of courageous voices like Alexei Navalny.

As someone who lost ancestors during the great flu epidemic of 1918, the COVID pandemic is hitting near us. Yet I remain an eternal optimist, convinced that we, as a planet, can overcome the current economic and health malaise and bounce back stronger. In this regard, we can all learn from Taiwan, which continues to prosper economically and politically, despite the many regional threats and challenges it faces on a daily basis.

Ambassador Stephen M. Young (retired) lived in Kaohsiung as a child over 50 years ago and served four times at AIT: as a young consular officer (1981-82), in as a language student (1989-90), as deputy director (1998-2001) and as director (2006-9). He often visits and writes regularly on Taiwan issues. Young also served as U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and Consul General in Hong Kong during his 33-year career as a Foreign Service Officer. He holds a BA from Wesleyan University and a PhD from the University of Chicago.