Politics
Concerns Mount Turkey will try to use arrest of Israeli couple for political gain
Israeli officials expressed concern over the weekend that Turkey will try to capitalize on the recent arrest of an Israeli couple on tour of the country for political purposes.
Mordy and Natalie Oknin were arrested Thursday evening after taking photos of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul.
According to the official Turkish news agency Anadolu, a Turkish national was also arrested. The three were arrested by police after being told they were photographing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s neighboring house from the Camlica media tower in the Asian part of Istanbul.
While it was initially believed that the two would be quickly deported from Turkey, an Istanbul court on Friday ordered that they be remanded in custody for an additional 20 days, awaiting trial on charges of “political and military espionage”.
The defendants’ lawyer, Nir Yaslovizh, who arrived in Istanbul on Friday, called the accusation “crass” and criticized the court’s “bizarre and unacceptable” removal order.
“They are not spies,” he said.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid released a statement over the weekend officially denying that the couple were linked to “any Israeli security agency.”
The Foreign Ministry said its officials are in regular contact with the Oknin family and are working to organize the release of the two, adding that Israeli officials have made an urgent request to Turkish authorities to visit the couple.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to the couple’s family and assured them that Israel was making every effort to see the matter resolved.
President Yitzchak Herzog also spoke with the family. He then released a statement echoing Lapid’s claim that the couple had nothing to do with a state agency, saying he was certain of their innocence.
Yaslovizh told Israeli media that he was receiving “full cooperation and assistance” from all relevant Israeli ministries.
“This case has aroused interest in Turkey, so it is in the interest of the Turkish prosecution to file a complaint,” he said.
“The Turkish authorities clearly have a different and ridiculous perception of this matter than we do. The court dismissed them to give the Turkish public prosecutor’s office time to formulate charges of espionage. They have a 20-day deadline, but they can extend it.
“I think what we have seen here is an inconceivable decision that goes against all international conventions regarding the detention” of foreign nationals, he said.
An anonymous source familiar with the Turkish legal system told Channel 12 that it was “clear that this was a political decision rather than a legal one.” … It is clear that elements of Erdogan’s circle exerted pressure and informed him as if they were Mossad agents on an Israeli mission.
Still, there are concerns in Israel that Turkey is trying to use the case for political gain.
Turkey has yet to request the couple’s release, but on the other hand, details on the investigation or the reason for the decision to extend the Oknins’ pre-trial detention have been scarce.
Several news outlets quoted Israeli sources as saying that the Turkish security establishment was suspicious of Israelis at the time, given the recent revelation of an alleged Mossad spy ring operating in the country.
