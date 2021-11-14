Inauguration of Rani Kamlapati PM Modi station November 15 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh





Image Source: PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal to the nation on November 15 during his visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati railway station during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on November 15 (today), an official statement said on Sunday. It will also dedicate several state railroad initiatives to the nation, the Ministry of Railways said. These include the converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, the third line of the Bhopal-Barkhera section, the converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section and the electrified Guna-Gwalior section. Modi will also report two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain, he said. PM Modi’s November 15 Itinerary Arrival in Bhopal at 12:35 pm.

Arrival at 1:00 p.m. for the Tribal Pride Day program at the Bhopal Jamboree Maidan.

PM Modi will reach the inauguration site of Rani Kamalapati station at 3:10 p.m., inauguration between 3:10 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Depart for Delhi from Raja Bhoj Airport at 4:20 pm. The redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, named after the brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Kingdom of Gond, is Madhya Pradesh’s first world-class railway station. The station, redeveloped in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, was designed as a green building with modern world-class equipment which also took into account the ease of mobility for divyangjans (with reduced mobility). The station is also being developed as a hub for integrated multimodal transport. READ ALSO |Sukhoi-30, IAF Mirage 2000 lands on Purvanchal Expressway ahead of November 16 inauguration by PM Modi | To concern READ ALSO |India begins receiving S-400 “game-changer” surface-to-air missile systems from Russia Latest news from India

