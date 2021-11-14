Antony Blinken worried about China’s approach to Taiwan ahead of Xi-Biden meeting





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yias on Saturday, November 13. The two countries have prepared a historic virtual summit between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, scheduled for November 16. Blinken discussed preparations for President Bidens’ next meeting with President Jinping, noting that it provides the two leaders with an opportunity to discuss how to responsibly handle competition between the United States and the PRC while working together in areas where interests align, the US State Department office said in a statement. The two senior diplomats also highlighted the United States’ long-standing interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. US Secretary of State Blinken has expressed concern over the PRC’s continued military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan. Blinken urged Beijing to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve cross-strait issues peacefully and in a manner consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan, according to the US State Department. In addition, the US Secretary also stressed the importance of taking measures to ensure that the global energy supply and price volatility do not jeopardize the global economic recovery. “All connivance and support for Taiwan independence undermines peace”: China According to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Saturday, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yian and his US counterpart Blinken agreed that the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be followed by near by the whole world, (and) is of great importance not only for Sino-US relations, but also for international relations. Each side agreed that the meeting will produce beneficial results for both countries as well as for the whole world. The leadership of the two heads of state plays a key role in steering bilateral relations. The two sides must work in the same direction and make every effort to ensure a smooth and successful meeting and put bilateral relations back on the path of healthy and steady development, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement released after. the phone call between Blinken and Wang Yi. The US side looks forward to sharing its views on bilateral relations with the Chinese side at the meeting in the spirit of mutual respect and jointly sending a strong message to the world, he said. Responding to the actions of the United States on the Taiwan question, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi maintained China’s solemn position by stressing that history and reality have fully proved that “the Taiwan independence ”is the greatest threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. . Any collusion and support for “Taiwan independence” forces undermines peace across the Taiwan Strait and would only boomerang in the end, Yi said. Yi noted that if the United States is serious about safeguarding peace across the Taiwan Strait, then it should clearly and resolutely oppose any Taiwan independence initiative, honor the solemn commitments it made in the joint Sino-US statement and put the one-China policy into action and stop sending wrong signals to the pro-independence forces in Taiwan.

