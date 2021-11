COP26: Boris Johnson to give press conference in Downing Street following backlash from climate deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a press conference in Downing Street later today amid negative reactions to the climate deal reached at COP26. The briefing will take place at 5 p.m. and Mr Johnson will be accompanied by COP26 President Alok Sharma, the Mirror has paid off. Nearly 200 countries signed a new “Glasgow Pact” on Saturday aimed at tackling climate change. Read more: All about the environment Mr Sharma was visibly moved by the time this happened, but admitted that there had been a “disappointment” after the dirty fuel phase-out commitments were changed to “phase-out” in because of a last-minute coal dispute led by China and India. . The agreement is the first time that there is an explicit commitment to reduce coal, which is the worst offender for greenhouse gas emissions. However, Labor has warned that Glasgow’s target of keeping global temperatures 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels is now in “intensive care”. Phantom Secretary Ed Miliband said “keeping 1.5 degrees alive is frankly in intensive care” and warned of the “gulf” between what has been agreed upon and what has yet to be done. reduce emissions. He told Sky News “The world’s task is to halve global emissions over the next decade, that’s by 2030, that’s what scientists tell us is needed to maintain 1.5 degree alive and the truth about Glasgow, with some progress, is that the world is probably only about 20-25% of the way to that goal. “ Take part in our latest survey on climate change. Mr Sharma said the target was maintained, but said India and China should justify their behavior on coal to countries suffering the most from climate change. Greenpeace International Executive Director Jennifer Morgan said: “It’s soft, it’s weak and the 1.5C target is barely alive, but a signal has been sent that the Coal Age end. And it matters. Although the agreement recognizes the need to significantly reduce emissions during this decade, those commitments have been postponed until next year. Young people who have come of age in the climate crisis will not tolerate much more of an outcome like this. “ On Saturday, Mr Johnson said nations had been invited to “come together for our planet at COP26, and they have heeded that call.” Want the latest Herts news delivered straight to your inbox? Register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hertfordshiremercury.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/cop26-boris-johnson-give-downing-6205391 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos