January 6 subpoena battle could test Trump’s judicial tactics





Former President Trump's legal battle to shield documents from his presidential papers to Congressional investigators investigating the Jan.6 insurgency gave some court observers a sense of déjà vu.

The battle for the subpoena of House panels for the Trumps cases is only in the early stages of what is expected to be a months-long fight that looks likely to reach the Supreme Court, which could then reach the Supreme Court. lead to further quarrels in the lower courts.

The prospect of a prolonged fight in Trump’s court drew comparisons to the litigation strategy he exercised as president, where delay tactics were deployed to thwart prosecutions, hamper investigators and push back lawsuits. subpoenas, with numerous cases against Trump and his administration still pending as he left the White House.

While there are key differences between the legal statuses of President Trump and Citizen Trump, some experts say there remains a real possibility that he may drag out the legal process again to exhaust the political clock.

This is a proven strategy for Trump, before, during and now after his presidency, said Steven D. Schwinn, professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law. He seems adept at it, and I don’t think his raw litigation skills are any less important now that he’s no longer president.

So far, the courts presiding over Trump’s latest legal offer have evolved at a steady pace.

Trump filed a lawsuit last month challenging a subpoena from the House special committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol. As part of its investigation, the panel is looking for documents held at the National Archives that relate to Trump’s time, including telephone records and visitor logs.

A federal judge in Washington, DC, rejected Trump’s candidacy on Tuesday. Among Trump’s various arguments was an assertion of executive privilege over records, a claim that has been seriously undermined by President BidenJoe BidenMichael Flynn says of the United States: “We must have a religion” The White House is trying to rotate the messages on the economy Biden expresses “great concern” about the border crisis between Belarus and Poland, MORE’s refusal to endorse it.

Trump appealed the decision of U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit and asked Chutkan to stay her decision. She refused and the appeals court granted a temporary injunction on Thursday to prevent the National Archives from handing over the files. He also scheduled oral argument in the case later this month and could deliver a ruling as early as December.

But while the lower courts have moved quickly, the Supreme Court is another story, said Schwinn, who believes Trump’s challenge will likely be brought before the judges.

The Supreme Court has previously ruled in a similar case in a way that was not clearly a victory for Trump and truly a loss for him, but nonetheless allowed him to drag the litigation to lower courts on remand, a he said, referring to the July 2020 court ruling in Trump v. Mazars, which dealt with congressional subpoenas for Trump’s financial records.

Parts of Trump v. Mazars are still in dispute, 10 months after Trump left. This case and a similar dispute over a summons to appear before a New York grand jury for Trump tax returns illustrate the former president’s ability to tie up the courts.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance secured a grand jury subpoena for Trump tax returns in August 2019. But it took his office 18 months to fight Trump in court before Vance did. finally get the documents in February of this year.

During the litigation, Trump went on appeal after appeal, with the case clashing between the district court, the intermediate court of appeals, and the Supreme Court and then again.

By the time Trump left office, an emergency request was pending from Trump to judges asking them to protect his financial records. Although his legal endeavor ultimately failed in court, he managed to exhaust the political clock.

It could happen here too, in which case Trump would effectively drag that out, perhaps after midterm, Schwinn said. And if the Republicans take the House, he will have effectively run the clock.

The Capitol Building Jan. 6 inquiry committee did not set a strict deadline for completing its work. The clearest indication of a calendar came from Rep. Bennie ThompsonBennie Gordon ThompsonJan. Jan.6 probe threatens the fragile peace of Trump-Pence indicted by Federal Grand Jury Steve Bannon Meadows defies Jan.6 committee, risking contempt charges PLUS (D-Miss.), Committee chairman, who told Politico he hoped the panel could complete its work by early spring next year.

Not all forensic observers who have spoken to The Hill believe Trump’s legal offer will go beyond the committee window.

Bradley Moss, a national security attorney and partner at Mark S. Zaid’s law firm, predicted the case could be closed no later than February.

Mr. Trump now finds himself in a significantly weaker litigation position than he was when he was still seated in the large chair in the Oval Office, Moss said. It is not necessary for its opponents to the litigation to break down the layers of defense regarding immunity as they have had to in the past.

For now, the case is being expedited by the DC Circuit, which has set November 30 as the date for oral argument in Trump’s appeal. But not everyone is convinced that the rest of the litigation will continue.

Mark Tushnet, a law professor at Harvard University, said he believed Trump’s legal claims were “very unlikely to prevail.” But he kept open the possibility that Trump could nonetheless succeed in prolonging the litigation.

The Jan.6 committee may be able to obtain enough information to provide a credible and detailed account of events, with the cooperation of witnesses and others, Tushnet said. But for now, it seems likely that at least some of Trump’s claims will actually expire before the 2022 election.

