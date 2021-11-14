Jokowi voters fall in love with Prabowo for 2024, here’s why





Jakarta, Gatra.com- A senior researcher from the Indonesian Investigation Center, Chairul Ansari, revealed that in the future there will be a trend in public preference and attention for the Prabowo Subianto figure. This can be seen from the survey results which show that the respondent’s level of preference for the defense minister in the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet is 80.2 percent, the highest of the names proposed. “In terms of sympathy, Prabowo leads the pack with an 80.2% sympathy rate,” Ansari said in a webinar on the topic of Number eligibility around 2024, released today Sunday (14 / 11). Also, the reason why the public responds positively to Prabowo’s figure, Ansari explained, has many underlying reasons, but the most common is Prabowo’s attitude of choosing to be tolerant in the interests of nation and state. Moreover, Prabowo is Joko Widodo’s political rival in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections. “What is quite surprising about this survey is that Jokowi voters in 2019 began to fall in love with Prabowo, who was a political rival in the 2014 and 2019 elections. This was made possible by the attitude of the statesman, democrat and patriotic of Prabowo who accepted Jokowi’s proposal, asks to serve in his service by occupying the post of Minister of Defense “, he explained. Prabowo’s attitude of putting aside political rivalries and diluting political bipolarity in 2014 and 2019 is what Ansari said was the reason why Party General Chairman Gerindra DPP received appreciation from Jokowi supporters in starting to fall in love with him. “Prabowo’s democratic attitude deserves the support of Jokowi’s supporters,” he said. At the same time, the excellent collaboration between President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in running the government has also contributed to Jokowi’s supporters’ respect for Prabowo. “What is very visible is the closeness between the two in various government affairs and Jokowi’s support for the defense and security programs of the Defense Ministry shows the friendship between these two leaders,” Ansari said. In addition, Ansari believes that from the results of the survey, it turns out that the majority of those polled tend to become permanent voters for Prabowo Subianto if he runs as a presidential candidate in the next one. presidential election of 2024. Prabowo remains the main choice with 22.7% support. Ganjar Pranowo with 12.6 percent, Anies Baswedan 12.2 percent, Sandiaga Uno 5.7 percent, AHY 4.5 percent and Ridwan Kamil 4.3 percent. In addition, it was occupied by Puan Maharani who obtained 3.6% of elected officials, Airlangga Hartarto 2.9%, Tri Rismaharini 2.7%, Khofifah Indar Parawansa 2.1%, Mahfud MD 1.1%, Erick Thohir 0.7%, Gatot Nurmantyo 0.4%, Tito Karnavian 0.4%, Basuki Thajaja Purnama 0.3%, Moeldoko, 0.2%, Muhaimin Iskandar 0.2% and 23.4% of the public still cannot make up their minds. “Voters who have firmly chosen Prabowo are actually higher than other presidential candidates. In short, in other words, Prabowo voters have a stronger or less volatile base of support than other candidate voters, ”Ansari concluded. Reporter: Muhammad Mutaqin



Publisher: Rohmat Haryadi

