Wendy Rogers embraced Trump’s stolen election lie and watched her star rise





Wendy Rogers spent 10 years trying to get elected to various state and federal offices in Arizona.

She ultimately won a state Senate race last fall and immediately launched a crusade to invalidate those results.

The Republican, embracing former President Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen with almost unparalleled zeal, has repeatedly called for the jail of the officials who oversaw the vote. She has traveled the country, falsely claiming that elections in Arizona and elsewhere can be decertified. Trump and prominent allies in turn praised and promoted her, and among the pro-Trump election denial movement, she became a major draw.

“There is a palpable effort to find [the] truth from 2020 before moving to 2022, ”she said at an event earlier this month for Kari Lake, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for Arizona governor.

At the same event, Rogers called on Mark Brnovich, the state’s Republican Attorney General, to “take criminal walks and arrest those who have shamed us”, and claimed, without any evidence, that widespread fraud was attempted in the recent Virginia election that saw Republicans take over the governor’s mansion and a majority in the state House of Delegates.

While Rogers’ efforts are futile, her relentless promotion of Trump’s baseless claims has nonetheless catapulted her from a failed eternal candidate to a leading voice in the far-right effort to delegitimize President Joe’s victory. Biden. His nationwide touring schedule, which opposes Tory candidates and advocates for election inquiries and ballot reviews like the one that took place in Arizona, which found no evidence of fraud, is unusual for a first-term state lawmaker, although in Trump’s day many breakout numbers have become the ones that echo his lines.

At an event for Josh Mandel, a Republican Senate candidate in Ohio, Rogers received a standing ovation and cheers of “We love you!” Eric Greitens, a Republican candidate for the Missouri Senate, brought Rogers to his state to rally supporters and conduct joint interviews in right-wing media. And in Pennsylvania, his appearance at an “Audit the Vote” rally hosted by the same group that hosted the Jan.6 Stop the Steal rally that preceded a pro-Trump mob attack on the U.S. Capitol received more billing. higher than the candidates for the House and for governor. in the state.

Steve Bannon, Trump’s former White House chief of staff and far-right radio host who has hosted Rogers on his show on several occasions, told NBC News the state senator is a “star leading “at the forefront of the MAGA movement.

“I think if you don’t see her running for high office, you’ll see her in the next Trump administration,” said Bannon, who was just indicted by a federal grand jury for contempt of Congress for pushing back the committee investigating this. Jan. 6 attack, said. “Rogers is going to play a big role. I think people are looking to her for the future. People are looking for fighters and she is clearly separating from the pack because she has no hindsight.”

Rogers’ rise comes as the Republican Party faces uncertainty over how close the next election candidates are to Trump to win and divisions over whether the party should dwell on the presidential election of 2020 or instead focus on future contests and criticize the Biden administration.

His victory in 2020 follows a string of losses in Congress and the State Senate from 2010 to 2018 in several districts. Last fall, Rogers, a longtime Tempe resident, moved and ran in a more conservative district, defeating a longtime Republican candidate in a primary before winning the general election.

She raised more than $ 1.16 million for her campaign last year, more than $ 300,000 more than any other candidate in Arizona state, according to campaign finance reports. Originally a backing of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in the 2016 primary, Rogers increasingly embraced Trump as he defeated GOP opponents. His recent campaigns have focused on supporting Trump, gun rights, and building a border wall with Mexico. Although questioning the 2020 results has since become his calling card, election issues have not been listed as part of his campaign’s published platform.

“The Trump presidency has shifted a lot of things politically and tilted its leadership,” said Stan Barnes, a Republican political consultant from Arizona. “And so she fitted in perfectly.

“Now there is no filter whereas before there may have been a filter,” he added. “And that seems to be working for her. So I don’t think she’s ever going to filter herself out again.”

Rogers, who declined to comment, is aligned with the far right on more than the 2020 election. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. who often wears a flight jacket at political events, Rogers’ is touted as a member of the Oath Keepers militia, members of which were convicted in connection with the January 6 riot. Last month, Rogers was one of several lawmakers to speak at a conference related to QAnon, which she sought to downplay by tweeting “What’s a Q?” before the event.

This summer, she was accused of signaling to supporters of the white nationalist “great replacement” theory when she tweeted “We are replaced and invaded” in response to a story of migrants being taken at the US-Mexico border. And she has repeatedly praised Confederate General Robert E. Lee, including this month when his message to Virginians ready to vote was “Make General Lee proud.”

“It was clear to me that she was going to be the most extreme right-wing elected official in our modern history,” said Lauren Kuby, Democratic city councilor in Tempe who has known Rogers for nearly two decades, of Rogers’ election. . “I find his ascendancy disturbing and his reluctance to try to understand the complexity of the world and his denial of history disturbing to the soul.”

“QAnon and radical Trumpism kind of gave names to Wendy Rogers’ position,” said former Democratic Senator David Schapira, who beat Rogers in a state Senate race in 2010.

A first-time member of the State Senate who served for less than a year, Rogers has little ability to influence Arizona politics. One of his first maneuvers in power was to try to get a national highway named after Trump.

Her rise, however, coincides with the State Senate’s partisan review of the 2020 Maricopa County election results, which she promoted widely on social media, garnering a large following. That review, conducted by a company that had no experience with the Arizona election and which experts said did not amount to a legitimate audit, estimated Biden’s margin of victory to be more than 300 votes above the one initially announced. An Associated Press fact check of the report said “he tried to portray routine election practices in Maricopa County as errors, irregularities or sinister efforts to deny Donald Trump another term” .

That didn’t deter Rogers, who also called for such a review to take place in his own district in northern Arizona. In recent weeks, she has been promoting a letter signed by about 2% of all U.S. state lawmakers calling for these investigations to be carried out in all 50 states and potentially decertifying the results, for which there are no legal mechanism in any state.

There is no evidence that widespread fraud affected the 2020 election results, and voter fraud in U.S. elections is extremely rare. In the year since Biden’s victory, swing states’ votes were counted, recounted, and certified. Officials from both parties and the Trump administration have said the election is secure and the courts have dismissed dozens of lawsuits by Trump and his allies challenging the results.

Rogers has been accused by some, including the right, of being a “con artist” who uses the scrutiny of Arizona’s partisan ballots to gain national attention and raise funds.

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, a Republican, said he believed Rogers’ statements were “very dangerous” and misled supporters by continuing to suggest the election could be overturned.

“It will never happen,” he said. “The election will never be canceled, no matter what Wendy Rogers does. So she gives people false hope. And I think it’s very sad. She’s not being honest with her constituents, with her constituents. whipped. “

Rogers demanded that members of the Gates board also be jailed and, during an appearance in August on the Bannons War Room podcast, warned Maricopa County officials, “We’re coming for you. to check your six. “

Across the country, election workers and officials from both parties have been inundated with threats from people who deny that Trump lost the election.

“Whether it is to normalize threats to incarcerate us or threats of violence against us, she has been leading the pack,” Gates said, adding that there was no basis for Rogers’ claims. . We did nothing other than follow the law. “

Now, with the scrutiny of the Arizona poll increasingly in the rearview mirror, Rogers has started to use its large social media platform to speak out on the latest outrage in the news. This month, when Sesame Street character Big Bird tweeted a message to children explaining the benefits of getting a Covid vaccine, Rogers tweeted “Kids should listen to Jesus, not Big Bird” and “Big Bird” is a communist ”.

The negative comments on those tweets cheered Rogers on, as she made clear in a follow-up.

“Apparently it triggered a lot of them,” she wrote. “WELL.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/wendy-rogers-embraced-trump-s-stolen-election-lie-watched-her-n1283510 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos