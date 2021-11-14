History lessons: the Hindu editorial on the evolution of Chinese politics under Xi Jinping





Following a meeting of its Central Committee last week, the Chinese Communist Party passed what it called a resolution on the main achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century. Seemingly on the past, it still has enormous significance for the future of China. This is only the third such resolution adopted by the party in its 100-year history. The previous two resolutions, adopted by Mao Zedong in 1945 and Deng Xiaoping in 1981, marked important inflection points in Chinese politics and established them as the dominant rulers of their respective generations. The full text of the latest resolution has not been made public, but a 5,000-word communiqué issued after the close of the four-day plenum gives a taste of it. He praised the contributions of Mao, Deng and current leader Xi Jinping. It differs in a key aspect from the previous resolution of 1981, which recognized Maos’ mistakes that led to the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976), by describing the history of the party as one without flaws. Looking back on party efforts over the past century, it is assumed that we can see why we have been successful in the past and how we can continue to be successful in the future. Explaining why the party saw the need for a historic new resolution, the statement said the party wanted to strengthen our awareness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in general terms, follow the core of leadership and stay in alignment with the central party leadership. The latest statement implicitly criticized the model of collective leadership that Deng bequeathed to his successors and allowed three peaceful transfers of power, praising Mr. Xis’ central leadership for solving many difficult problems … never solved and accomplished much. things that were wanted but never got done. . He also called for the steadfast maintenance of Xi Jinping’s central position in the Central Committee and within the Party … and for the maintenance of the authority of the Central Committee … to ensure that all Party members act on it. ‘unison. The significance of the resolutions of 1945 and 1981 does not lie in their reflections on the past, but in how they would alter the exercise of power, with dramatic consequences for the future of China. The first established the ideology of Maos as the guiding ideology of the parties. In doing so, he made Mao’s questioning heretical and paved the way for the creation of his disastrous personality cult. In 1981, Deng also established his rule, but used his power to end the ideological reign, instead focusing party attention on development and bringing China into its era of reform and openness. Now, 40 years after Deng, as China’s current leader seeks to write his place in party history, the past could be held in check, but he will not be allowed to dictate the contours of the future when the country prepares to take yet another political turn.

