President Aliyev receives Supreme Order of the Turkish World

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was awarded the “Supreme Order of the Turkish World”, the very first order symbolizing the unity of the Turkish-speaking states.

The award ceremony took place at the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States held in Istanbul this week.

President Aliyev received the highest honor from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a decision signed by the leaders of Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

“In recognition of the historic victory which ensured the liberation of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the restoration of its territorial integrity under the leadership of His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief, who contributed significantly to Turkish unity and paved the way for the achievement of lasting peace and stability in the region, the Council of Heads of State, on the proposal of the President of the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, decided to award with great honor His Excellency Ilham Aliyev with the “Supreme Order of the Turkish World”, bed decision.

During the presentation of the order, President Erdogan said that the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation last year was of great importance to the entire Turkish world. He added that “restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity has broadened the unity and equality of the Turkish world” and “paved the way for lasting peace, stability and cooperation in the region”.

President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Azerbaijani people as he felt that the prize was present to all the Azerbaijani people.

“We have ended almost 30 years of occupation. We have implemented the resolutions that were adopted by the United Nations in 1993 but have remained on paper. We have restored historic justice, we have restored international law, we have restored our national dignity. This victory is of historical significance because it was a just war, ”President Aliyev said. noted, referring to the 44-day war with Armenia, and adding that Azerbaijan fought on its own territory and never set its sights on the lands of other countries.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in armed conflict for almost 30 years over the Karabakh region (Garabakh), an internationally recognized Azerbaijani territory. Armenia launched a full-fledged military aggression against Azerbaijan after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. The bloody war lasted until a ceasefire in 1994 and saw Armenia occupy 20 percent of internationally recognized Azerbaijani territories. More than 30,000 Azerbaijanis have been killed and a million have been evicted from these lands as part of a brutal ethnic cleansing policy carried out by Armenia. Although the United Nations Security Council has adopted four resolutions in 1993, demanding the immediate withdrawal of occupation forces from Azerbaijani lands and the return of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands, Armenia failed to comply with the four legally binding documents.

On September 27, 2020, the decades-old conflict took a violent turn after Armenian forces deployed on occupied Azerbaijani lands shelled military positions and civilian settlements in Azerbaijan. During the 44-day counterattack operations, Azerbaijani forces liberated more than 300 settlements, including the towns of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli and Shusha, from nearly 30 years of illegal Armenian occupation. The war ended with a tripartite declaration signed on November 9 by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. Under the declaration, Armenia also returned the occupied districts of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin to Azerbaijan.

The liberation of Azerbaijani lands opened up many opportunities for reshaping the regional economy, trade and transport.

On January 11, 2021, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia signed a declaration regarding the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

The Azerbaijani government is currently working on opening the Zangazur Corridor, a multimodal transport route connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its inseparable part of Nakhichevan and further with Turkey through today’s Armenian territory.

The restoration of transport communications will also allow Armenia to have rail access to Russia and Iran via Azerbaijani territory. In addition, the Russian and Turkish rail networks will be interconnected with the opening of regional transport links.