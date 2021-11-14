PM Modi divides 77 ministers into 8 groups and instructs them to improve governance

With the aim of improving the efficiency and transparency of governance, the Center divided 77 members of the entire Council of Ministers into eight different groups to develop technological resources and train a pool of professionals for their recruitment in their teams, government sources said.

The government led by Narendra Modi plans to recruit young professionals, make the best use of technology for monitoring projects and solicit suggestions from retired officials, sources said.

The process of dividing ministers into eight groups followed the “Chintan Shivirs” (brainstorming sessions) of the entire council chaired by Prime Minister Modi. Each meeting lasted nearly five hours.

A total of five such meetings were held – one each on personal effectiveness, focused implementation, ministry functioning and stakeholder engagement, party coordination and effective communication and the last one focused on on parliamentary practices.

The last session was also attended by the president of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, and the president of Rajya Sabha, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu.

According to sources, these brainstorming meetings mainly focused on improving the efficiency and delivery system of the Modi government. Giving ministers a more hands-on approach, the formation of groups was carried out with an emphasis on overall improvement in governance, they added.

The 77 ministers are part of one of those eight groups, each comprising nine to ten ministers with a Union minister appointed as the group coordinator, sources added.

Some of the tasks assigned to these groups are – developing a portal in each minister’s office that gives updates on the performance of government flagship programs and policies, a dashboard for tracking decisions made by ministers respective and a system for scheduling meetings and managing correspondence. They were also tasked with developing stakeholder engagement programs and creating profiles of all states, districts and ministries.

One of the groups was tasked with developing a mechanism to create a team of three young professionals with a good grasp of communication, research and other key areas, sources said. Another group has been tasked with developing a portal on the experiences and feedback of retiring employees, they added.

Among the union ministers who are the coordinators of their respective groups are Hardeep Singh Puri, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur, sources added.

These ministers have been entrusted with this responsibility so that they can share the best practices of their respective cabinets with other cabinet colleagues. Most of the ministers, who made presentations at the brainstorming meetings, were tasked with coordinating their respective groups.

On the instruction of Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers carpooled with their cabinet colleagues from different ministries and from different states to attend the “Chintan Shivirs”.

This process will also benefit new ministers who have had the opportunity to work with the Center for the first time.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke of “tiffin meetings” during his days in Gujarat, where everyone used to bring their own tiffins to meetings and share food as well as ideas.

These meetings are considered important in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

Their goal is to streamline government and speed up and refine work so people don’t have a chance to complain.

The Union’s Council of Ministers has not stopped meeting since its enlargement in July of this year.

