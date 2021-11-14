Politics
PM Modi divides 77 ministers into 8 groups and instructs them to improve governance
With the aim of improving the efficiency and transparency of governance, the Center divided 77 members of the entire Council of Ministers into eight different groups to develop technological resources and train a pool of professionals for their recruitment in their teams, government sources said.
The government led by Narendra Modi plans to recruit young professionals, make the best use of technology for monitoring projects and solicit suggestions from retired officials, sources said.
The process of dividing ministers into eight groups followed the “Chintan Shivirs” (brainstorming sessions) of the entire council chaired by Prime Minister Modi. Each meeting lasted nearly five hours.
READ: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meeting in Rashtrapati Bhavan
A total of five such meetings were held – one each on personal effectiveness, focused implementation, ministry functioning and stakeholder engagement, party coordination and effective communication and the last one focused on on parliamentary practices.
The last session was also attended by the president of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, and the president of Rajya Sabha, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu.
According to sources, these brainstorming meetings mainly focused on improving the efficiency and delivery system of the Modi government. Giving ministers a more hands-on approach, the formation of groups was carried out with an emphasis on overall improvement in governance, they added.
The 77 ministers are part of one of those eight groups, each comprising nine to ten ministers with a Union minister appointed as the group coordinator, sources added.
Some of the tasks assigned to these groups are – developing a portal in each minister’s office that gives updates on the performance of government flagship programs and policies, a dashboard for tracking decisions made by ministers respective and a system for scheduling meetings and managing correspondence. They were also tasked with developing stakeholder engagement programs and creating profiles of all states, districts and ministries.
One of the groups was tasked with developing a mechanism to create a team of three young professionals with a good grasp of communication, research and other key areas, sources said. Another group has been tasked with developing a portal on the experiences and feedback of retiring employees, they added.
Among the union ministers who are the coordinators of their respective groups are Hardeep Singh Puri, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur, sources added.
These ministers have been entrusted with this responsibility so that they can share the best practices of their respective cabinets with other cabinet colleagues. Most of the ministers, who made presentations at the brainstorming meetings, were tasked with coordinating their respective groups.
On the instruction of Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers carpooled with their cabinet colleagues from different ministries and from different states to attend the “Chintan Shivirs”.
This process will also benefit new ministers who have had the opportunity to work with the Center for the first time.
Prime Minister Modi also spoke of “tiffin meetings” during his days in Gujarat, where everyone used to bring their own tiffins to meetings and share food as well as ideas.
These meetings are considered important in the run-up to the 2024 general election.
Their goal is to streamline government and speed up and refine work so people don’t have a chance to complain.
The Union’s Council of Ministers has not stopped meeting since its enlargement in July of this year.
READ ALSO : PM Modi chairs the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union, monitors the implementation of various projects
READ ALSO : Book containing speeches by Prime Minister Modi as CM of Gujarat could soon be handed over to IAS agents in Rajasthan
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-77-union-council-of-ministers-8-groups-resources-governance-1876683-2021-11-14
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]