As night fell, the Million MAGA walk turned violent





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

On Saturday, November 14, a brilliantly sunny day, 11,000 Trump supporters descended on Washington for an amalgamation of Million MAGA March, March to Trump and Stop the Steal. It was nowhere near a million people, and that fact, along with what unfolded – a battle between protesters and counter-protesters – set the stage for almost everyone to focus on the bad signs. as January 6 approaches.

At Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue, just east of the White House, a crowd of thousands demonstrated their support for Donald Trump’s election fraud allegations, voicing their grievances over the country’s leadership: an accumulation of discontent towards Washington, the federal government, the CDC, politicians, the mainstream media, even law enforcement. They walked down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Supreme Court, located directly across from the Capitol. “Fuck Antifa,” chanted the crowd.

Speakers included bombastic Alex Jones, host of Infowars and right-wing conspiracy guru, who became even more attractive when he was banned by mainstream social media. Jones was accompanied by members of the Proud Boys, former bodyguards and additional security, a task they had taken on, escorting the rulers of their world. A bodyguard wore a “Pinochet did nothing wrong!” t-shirt, a reference to the head of a military junta in Chile who overthrew the democratically elected president and arrested more than 100,000 enemies of the state, torturing a third of them.

“Bloodshed”: As night fell, the Million MAGA March turned violent. Trump supporters protest the 2020 presidential election results on November 14, 2020 in downtown Washington, DC Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images

At the rally, Jones spoke of a “Second American Revolution” and started chants of “1776”. It was his patented Deep State model, plots all around, a little bit of QAnon and a lot of Alex Jones. “We declare the independence of this Chinese Communist agent Joe Biden and his demonic pedophile family,” he shouted.

Sebastian Gorka, former Trump administration official and right-wing social media influencer, drew attention to Donald Trump, saying: “We can win because he won.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a member of the QAnon plot just elected to Congress from Georgia, was also on hand to speak. Earlier today, she tweeted a rant about the repressive conditions in the nation’s capital. “NOTHING is open,” she said, not even her hotel gym, because of “tyrannical democratic control”. She later attacked those wearing COVID masks, calling them “oppressive.” The Oath Keepers provided security for several of the speakers.

To mark their recognition and support, President Trump’s presidential motorcade made a slight detour en route to lead him to a golf course in Virginia. They walked past the crowd on Pennsylvania Avenue. The day before, Trump had tweeted: “It’s heartwarming to see all the huge support out there, especially the organic gatherings that are mushrooming across the country, including a big Saturday in DC, I can even try to m ‘stop and say hello. “

“The Million MAGA March was … organized as a peaceful exercise of protestors’ First Amendment rights in relation to the 2020 presidential election,” the FBI said after the protest. “Members of the Proud Boys attended the protest wearing their yellow and black colors and other recognizable emblems and logos associated with the group.”

And although there was tension between MAGA marchers and counter-protesters, the daytime rally was mostly peaceful. But as night fell, the rally gave way to a number of violent clashes between MAGA agitators, counter-protesters and police. “Activists spat blasphemies and shouted threats, threw punches and threw bottles. On both sides, people were bloodied (…) At least one person was stabbed and hospitalized.

Around midnight, a huge “TRUMP LAW AND ORDER” banner was placed atop Black Lives Matter Plaza, before being moved near the White House. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) later reported 21 arrests for assault, assaulting a police officer, possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct and incitement to violence. There were also seven firearms recovered by MPD during this event, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s “Million MAGA March After Action” internal report.

In their reporting on the protest and its aftermath, mainstream media focused primarily on the small crowd size and big names and groups like QAnon, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, portraying Trump supporters as conspiratorialists. and idiots. The counter-demonstrators, cited as opposing racism and “fascism” and everything about Trump, had an equal voice. The mainstream media also focused on the election tally and the actual outcome of the election, ignoring the larger grievances of those in attendance.

“They’re pushing us to a point where we have no choice”: Members of the Proud Boys clash with Black Lives Matter protesters at a protest on November 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

The security forces were busy with clashes between rival groups. This had been the main target of local and federal law enforcement during previous protests. Some important themes have emerged, such as the condemnation of Fox News by Trump supporters. And there were armed protesters, violating District of Columbia law and signaling a propensity for violence; the speech of revolution and a new Independence Day should have alerted the internal security apparatus to see the groups as engaging in acts that could be seen as insurrectionary and seditious.

Ron Schaffer, a member of the Indiana Oath Keepers who attended the November 14 march, spoke to the media on Saturday. “A group of thugs and criminals hijacked this country a long time ago. And now they are taking their big step, and it will not happen,” he said. “They’re playing with the wrong people here, trust me on that.

“We are not going to merge into a globalist and communist system, that will not happen,” he said. “There will be a lot of bloodshed if it comes down to it, trust me… If anyone wants to bring violence, I think a lot of us here are up for it… they push us to a point where we do not have the choice.”

Schaffer was then indicted for his role in the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/there-will-bloodshed-night-fell-million-maga-march-turned-violent-1648658 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos