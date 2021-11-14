Take a look at the numbers that popularized the Kawasaki W175, there’s Dilan, RK to Jokowi





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Jokowi tried out the Mandalika circuit at NTB with his motorcycle, a custom green Kawasaki W175, on Friday, November 12, 2021. The Mandalika circuit will soon be used for the World Superbike international motorcycle racing event from November 19 to 21, 2021. Jokowi’s bike is a Bobber style with Cafe Racer undertones, the result of a modification from the Katros Garage Workshop, Jakarta. The OTR price of the base Kawasaki W175 motorcycle is IDR 30.8 million. It is not known how much the modification will cost. Reported by Tempo, Sunday 11/14/2021, President Jokowi has been using the plain green Kawasaki W175 retro-style motorcycle for 3 years. He followed the sunmori (Sunday morning ride) around Bandung town by riding a custom Kawasaki W175 bobber-style motorcycle on Sunday, November 11, 2018. Sunmori and the President were also followed by 195 community members. They also attended the West Java Favorable Declaration. Previously, Jokowi’s custom motorcycle had been used to visit traditional markets in Tangerang. The 1990 Dilan movie is said to have boosted sales of the classic retro Kawasaki W175 motorcycle. In the film, the main character Dilan, played by Iqbaal Ramadhan, rides his flagship motorcycle in the retro-styled Honda CB 100. The shape is indeed similar to the Kawasaki W175. “Thanks to Dilan’s film, sales of W175 continue to increase,” said public relations manager Sumber Buana Motor Yogyakarta Satya Swandaru on Wednesday March 7, 2018. After Dilan and President Jokowi, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil helped bring the Japanese motorcycle brand to life. He gifted his wife, Atalia Praratya, a modified Kawasaki W175 motorcycle on the occasion of their 24th wedding anniversary. In a photo uploaded to Instagram on January 3, 2021, Ridwan Kamil Kang Emil presented Atalia with a white Kawasaki W175 motorcycle personalized with a red and gold ribbon. Discover more news on the topic of this article, here: Jokowi Kawasaki quality content

