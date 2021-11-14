It happened: PM and Sharma speak out after world leaders reach climate deal





ReutersCopyright: Reuters In many ways, Boris Johnson’s government will be proud of the success of the conference. The UK has received praise for its diplomacy. A British innovation was particularly effective. The UN-rules COP process is always the lowest common denominator for consensus decisions. The UK’s response has been to launch a series of incentives outside

the conference room, then bolt them to the COP. They forged coalitions of the willing not only from other progressive governments, but also from business and civil society. The initiatives included action on cars, finance, forests, methane – and one on coal that was much more aggressive than the weaker language adopted by the entire COP. These bolts will make a real difference. But what about the COP itself? The avowed intention was to keep alive the prospect of keeping the global average temperature rise 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial times. The UK has said it has just achieved this target. To believe it, we have to believe that governments will keep all their promises and develop more stringent carbon reduction strategies for next year. Environmentalists doubt this, given that the government is planning more oil drilling and Chancellor Rishi Sunaks’ budget has made driving and flying in the UK cheaper and made no mention of climate change at all. In the United States, the US president is struggling to get his green laws through Congress – and his trillion-dollar infrastructure bill will boost more emissions by investing in roads, bridges and airports. It will also produce millions of tonnes of carbon emissions by manufacturing the necessary steel and cement. So in reality a more realistic temperature rise is likely to be much higher than 1.5 ° C – perhaps well above the 2 ° C mark which is accepted as catastrophic. Even the 1.1 ° C rise we have experienced is already producing dangerous extreme weather conditions. Right now the climate is changing faster than politics.

