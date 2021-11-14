Liverpool boss Klopp says Trump and Boris Johnson election a ‘bad sign for the whole world’





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has expressed his belief that Donald Trump and Boris Johnson’s election was a “bad sign for the whole world”.

Trump became the 45th President of the United States in 2016, while Johnson landed the post of British Prime Minister three years later replacing Theresa May at 10 Downing Street.

The former turned out to be one of the most controversial figures in the history of the US office and the latter’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been widely criticized, with Klopp puzzled as to how the two men have handled it. been able to take power in the first place.

What was said?

The German head coach said on the Gabby Logans Mid-Point podcast: “I have to say in the last two elections, first with Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, this is really a bad sign for the whole world that this could happen because everyone knew in advance that it won’t work, but we always let it happen as a company and I can’t believe it.

“One is now gone and the other is still struggling. It’s amazing.”

Klopp also distinguishes Farage

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage has also met with Klopp’s wrath, with the Liverpool manager claiming that people with “common sense” are overlooked in British politics.

“Why do we let people like Farage and Johnson lead any group of people in any direction?” Klopp added.

“Obviously, people with common sense are not needed or used. They should be, but that’s the problem: the people we vote for or the whole system that gives us the ability to vote for those kinds of people. “

