Biden to virtually meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping as tensions between Beijing and Washington escalate.

The planned virtual meeting will be the third conversation between the two since Biden took office earlier this year, and the first since new media reported in mid-October that China tested a missile in August. nuclear-capable hypersonic causing alarm among the United States. intelligence officers.

They spoke most recently on September 9, when Xi rejected Bidens’ request for a face-to-face discussion in an effort to ease tensions between world powers. Executives did not speak about the COVID-19 pandemic during the call, according to the White House.

Monday’s meeting comes on the heels of US testing of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system on Guam, amid concerns from military officials about the potential launch of Chinese missile tests and attacks. Further, the interview comes after the US Holocaust Memorial Museum said on Tuesday it found evidence that there is a reasonable basis to believe that earlier allegations crimes against humanity against the Uyghurs are increasing.

Last week, the White House promised that Biden would be candid with Xi about the Americas’ concerns with the Chinese government.

The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align, press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Friday. . Throughout, President Biden will make clear the intentions and priorities of the United States and be clear and frank about our concerns with the PRC.

Psaki declined to say whether Biden will address the topic of China’s handling of the coronavirus or its unknown origins on Monday, while insisting that presidents will certainly not hold back on issues that concern him.

Xi, for his part, stressed the importance of cooperation between China and America.

President Xi Jinping said he would stress the importance of China’s relationship with America and that the two countries stand at a historic crossroads. ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP via Getty Images

At present, Sino-US relations are at a critical historical turning point.

The two countries will gain in cooperation and lose in confrontation, Xi wrote recently in a letter to the National Committee on US-China Relations. Cooperation is the only right choice.

Representatives of China and the United States were among nearly 200 countries on Saturday to reach agreement on stepping up efforts to tackle climate change, in a rare moment of unity between rivals.

It’s unclear what Biden will bring up at his November 15, 2021 meeting, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden “won’t hold back.” Photo AP / Matt Slocum

Still, some experts don’t expect the meeting to be particularly successful.

Overall, in both Washington and Beijing, the wait for convergence is all but dead, Scott Moore, director of China Strategic Programs and Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania,tell the Guardian. Instead, the relationship became more transactional.

For Biden, he faces political challenges at home with midterm elections looming [next year]. Therefore, it will likely face political constraints in terms of taking action that could be seen or characterized as making significant concessions to China, Moore reportedly explained. For Xi, his greatest vulnerability is on the economic front. This is why Beijing has signaled its interest in making progress on trade. Recent comments from officials in the Biden administration suggest that there is an interest in engaging on these issues, but again, there will likely be significant political constraints.

Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast at a State Luncheon for China hosted by Secretary of State John Kerry at the State Department on September 25, 2015. PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP via Getty Images

A a senior US official told Reuters his dubious Biden would walk away with the meeting with identifiable results.

It’s not about looking for specific deliverables or outcomes, the manager reportedly said. As we compete with the PRC, President Biden expects President Xi and the PRC to play by the rules of the road and he will argue this throughout the meeting.

His likely Biden and other potential presidents will meet with Xi, who took office in 2012, for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, leaders of the ruling Communist Party of China passed a resolution that allows him to stay in office until at least 2027.