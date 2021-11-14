Republican Senator Will Not Condemn Trump For Defending Hang Mike Pence Chants | Attack on the US Capitol





A senior Republican Senate official on Sunday refused four times to condemn Donald Trump for defending supporters who chanted Hang Mike Pence during the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Trump commented on his vice president, who has not bowed to pressure to overturn Joe Bidens’ election victory, in an interview with ABC Washington chief correspondent Jonathan Karl.

John Barrasso of Wyoming, the third Republican in the Senate, appeared on ABCs This Week. He was asked: Can your party tolerate a leader who defends murderous chants against his own vice-president?

Well, said Barrasso. Let me just say that the Republican Party is incredibly united right now and I think the more Democrats and the press become fixated on President Trump, the better it will be for the Republican Party. President Trump brings a lot of energy to the party, he’s a lasting force.

He also said the party was focusing on the elections and political debate, not on the past.

Host George Stephanopoulos said: So you have no problem with the President saying: Hang Mike Pence is common sense?

I was with Mike Pence in the Senate Chamber on Jan.6, Barrasso said. And what happened was they quickly got Vice President Pence out of there, certainly a lot faster than they fired the Senators. I believe he was safe all the time.

I haven’t heard any of these songs. I don’t think he did either. And Vice President Pence came back into the room that night and certified the election.

Stephanopoulous said: We just played the songs. I’m asking you if you can tolerate the president saying that Hang Mike Pence is common sense.

This is not common sense, Barrasso said, before turning to Trump’s lie that the election was the subject of widespread electoral fraud.

There are problems with every election, he said. I voted to certify the election. And what we saw on this election, there are areas that needed to be looked at, like what we saw in Pennsylvania. We all want fair and free elections. This is where we need to go for the future.

Stephanopoulos said: But you are not going to criticize President Trump for these views?

Barrasso said: I disagree with President Trump on everything. I agree with him on the policies that have given us the best economy of my life. And I will continue to support these policies.

Karl has posted more excerpts from his interview with Trump. When asked if the information that he told Pence you could be a patriot or a cat was correct, Trump replied: I would not dispute that.

Trump also said he believed Pence could have sent the electoral college results back to the House.

He did the wrong thing, Trump said. Very nice man. I love her so much. I love his family so much, but it was a tragic mistake.

Jonathan Karl speaks with Stephen Colbert this week. Photograph: CBS Photo Archive / CBS / Getty Images

Trump’s flirtation with another White House race has seen critics within the GOP face primary challenges, political ostracism, and even death threats.

Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio voted for Trump’s impeachment following the attack on the Capitol. Like Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans on the House select committee investigating Jan.6, Gonzalez will retire next year.

He told CNN State of the Union that he feared Trump was making plans for a coup.

I think any objective observer would come to this conclusion: that he evaluated what went wrong on January 6. Why couldn’t he steal the election? Who stood in his way?

Every American institution is run only by people. And you need the right people to make the right decision during the toughest times. He systematically travels the country and tries to kick these people out and install people who will do exactly what he wants them to do, who believe in the big lie, who will accept whatever he says.

I think everything is pushing towards one of the two outcomes. Either he legitimately wins, which he can do, or if he loses again, hell is just trying to steal him, but hell is trying to steal him with his people in these positions. And then this is the most difficult challenge for our country. That’s the question, are the institutions holding up again? Do they get along with a different set of people in place? I hope so, but you can’t guarantee it.

Gonzalez has said he despises most of Biden’s policies and would never vote Democratic.

But he said: The country cannot survive the burning of the constitution. We have to stick to the constitution and the cold, hard truth is that Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6.

I basically see someone who shouldn’t be able to return to office because of what he did around January 6, but I also see someone who is a huge political loser. I don’t know why anyone who wants to win the election would follow this. If he’s the candidate again in 24, I’ll do whatever I can to make sure he doesn’t win.

January 6 was the line not to cross. January 6 was an unconstitutional attempt by the President of the United States to overturn an American election and illegitimately re-establish himself in power. It is the territory of a fallen nation, it is the territory of a third world country. My family left Cuba to avoid this fate. I won’t let him get here.

Trump released a statement on Sunday, repeating lies about voter fraud and alluding to indicting his former strategist Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress, for ignoring a January 6 committee subpoena and for the legal risks involved. by others, including his former chief of staff. , Mark Meadows.

American patriots will not allow this subversion of justice to continue, Trump said, adding: Our country is going to hell!

