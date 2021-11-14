Close Iran-Turkey Cooperation is Mutually Beneficial

TEHRAN The Turkish Foreign Minister will arrive in Tehran on Monday for an official visit which should result in the strengthening of ties between Tehran and Ankara.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the visit was on Monday. HE Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey will pay an official visit to Iran on November 15, 2021, at the invitation of HE Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said the communicated in a press release. Sunday statement.

The visit comes at a time when relations between Tehran and Ankara are enjoying relative stability after a period of pent-up unease over the situation in the war-torn region of Karabakh.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also said that during Cavusoglus’ visit, a range of bilateral, regional and international issues will be discussed.

During the visit, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged, the statement added.

Syria and Karabakh are perhaps the most important regional issues that will feature prominently during the visit, along with bilateral issues ranging from trade to border cooperation.

In recent weeks, Iranian-Turkish relations have been strained by developments in the newly liberated Nagorno-Karabakh region. Since Azerbaijan recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia in a 44-day war last year, the mountainous region has seen a remarkable increase in military activities involving the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkey, and in some Pakistan case.

These activities were accompanied by belligerent remarks from the media and Azerbaijani officials regarding what Azerbaijanis call the Zangezur Corridor connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its enclave of Nakhichevan.

On several occasions, high-level Azerbaijani officials have pledged to establish the corridor on the basis of their interpretation of a provision of the ceasefire agreement negotiated by Russia between Yerevan and Baku that ended the the 44 day war.

Iran, as a country directly affected by the corridor in question, has said it will not allow a change of international borders in the South Caucasus region. To this end, Iran has organized its largest military exercises in decades along the border with Armenia.

However, Iran has sought to defuse tensions with Azerbaijan despite hostile remarks from Baku. The Iranian Foreign Minister has had several talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, and then tensions began to subside.

Meanwhile, Turkey has emerged as Azerbaijan’s main supporter. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even went so far as to point out that Tehran will not escalate tensions with Baku because the latter has relations with Israel and Iran is home to a large Turkish Azeri population, a position that has sparked a scathing response from Iran’s senior security official. Ali Chamkhani.

But tensions between Iran and Turkey were quickly contained, and foreign ministers of the two countries had a phone conversation that helped facilitate Cavusoglu’s visit to Iran.

Tehran and Ankara have long succeeded in containing tensions in their relations despite divergent views on a number of regional issues such as the crisis in Syria. The two countries have developed a kind of modus vivendi which allows them to work together even in difficult times. Both countries recognize that escalating tensions are not in their interests.

The visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister to Tehran is another opportunity to strengthen the good relations between the two countries and to raise bilateral cooperation to a new level. Iran and Turkey have great potential in various fields and their cooperation can be mutually beneficial. Tehran has already expressed its willingness to consolidate its relations with Ankara and Baku and it is now up to Turkey to return Iran’s goodwill with positive measures.