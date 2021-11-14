Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the “first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the renovated Rani Kamlapati Station, formerly known as Habibganj Station, on Monday during his visit to Madhya Pradesh. The redeveloped station was renamed in honor of Queen Gond Rani Kamlapati. With modern airport-type facilities, the Rani Kamalapati station has been redeveloped at the cost of 450 crore in public-private partnership mode in three years. Featured by the railways as Madhya Pradesh’s first world-class station, Rani Kamlapati Station was designed as a green building and also takes into account the ease of mobility of people with disabilities. The redeveloped station was renamed in honor of Queen Gond Rani Kamlapati. During the event, the Prime Minister will report two new MEMU trains between Ujjain and Indore. He will also dedicate several Madhya Pradesh Railways initiatives to the nation, including the converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj wide gauge section. The station has also developed as a hub for integrated multimodal transport. A few days before the inauguration, the government of Madhya Pradesh sent a letter to the Union Home Office to rename the Habibganj station in honor of the tribal queen. In the letter, the government argued that the renaming of the station would honor Rani Kamlapati’s legacy and bravery. The redeveloped station was renamed in honor of Queen Gond Rani Kamlapati. Announcing his rebranded name, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a statement that Rani Kamlapati is the pride of the Gond community and the last Hindu queen of Bhopal. His kingdom was usurped by Afghan commander Dost Mohammed through deception as part of a plot. When she saw that victory was not possible, she committed Jal Jauhar (a practice of committing suicide) to save her respect, he said. HT reported that the tribes were upset that they called Rani Kamlapati a Hindu queen. Close story

