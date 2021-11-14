COP26: Boris Johnson mocked for saying Glasgow summit took place in Edinburgh





Boris Johnson has been ridiculed online after falsely suggesting that the COP26 climate conference takes place in Edinburgh rather than Glasgow. The Prime Minister was faced with journalists’ questions about the results of the world summit, but seemed to forget that the talks – which he officially hosted – were at the other end of the M8. World leaders finally agreed to a deal that explicitly details a move away from coal power on Saturday night, but the pact has come under fire for failing to stick to a deal that would limit temperature rises to less than 1.5 ° C after late reformulation. Appearing alongside COP26 President Alok Sharma at a special press conference on Sunday, Mr Johnson said the summit “spelled the end of coal-fired power, but acknowledged that his joy at the progress accomplished was “tinged with disappointment.” However, the Prime Minister also experienced a slip of the tongue after designating the capital as the host city for the event. Responding to a question about the reaction of UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, Mr Johnson said: I don’t think Antnio would want people to think we cracked him here at the COP in Edinburgh, well sure not. The blunder has since been endlessly mocked on social media, with users pointing to the similarities to CNN presenter Wolf Blitzer – who faced similar comments when he tweeted about the coverage of the event by the diffusers in front of Edinburgh Castle as a backdrop. Posted at the start of the summit on November 1, the US news reader wrote: “I am now reporting from Edinburgh, Scotland, where 20,000 global leaders and delegates gathered for the COP26 climate summit. COP, by the way, stands for Conference of the Parties. This is the 26th time they have come together to discuss and take action on this critical issue. ”



One person tweeted: "All the world leaders and delegates have said how impressed they are with Glasgow, both in his Cop26 outfit and the city itself. Our own Prime Minister Boris Johnson doesn't even know not that it was in Glasgow. It's depressing, it really is. " Another wrote: "No wonder Boris Johnson did not come to the end of the COP26 talks. He thought it was in Edinburgh !! The mistake was the latest in a series of hiccups for the Prime Minister, who now faces calls for a police watchdog to consider reopening an investigation into his conduct after further claims by Jennifer Arcuri at the about their relationship when he was Mayor of London. The US tech entrepreneur alleged Mr Johnson canceled his staff's advice in 2013 to attend an event promoting his company and offered to be the "accelerator" to advance his career in clips from newspaper published by The Observer. Mr Johnson was already under pressure amid sordid allegations about former Tory MP Owen Paterson's violation of lobbying rules by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

