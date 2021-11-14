Don’t call it a ‘summit’: Biden-Xi meeting raises low expectations

But beyond performative goodwill gestures, say people familiar with the upcoming meeting, the two leaders will likely seek agreement on a handful of short- and medium-term initiatives developed by bilateral task forces to reduce friction, while signaling alignment with broader geopolitical concerns, including North Korea. and Iranian.

The two sides recognize that they have real differences, that they will clash, but it is essential to keep the peace, within limits and not to fall into war, said Winston Lord, former secretary of Assistant State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs under President Bill Clinton.

The approach echoes a statement on Friday from a senior administration official who stressed that the meeting was not about seeking deliverables or results. [but about] set the conditions for effective competition.

The actual agenda for the meetings was not made public. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement on Friday confirming the date of the meetings, but limiting comments on its purpose to how to responsibly manage competition between the US and the PRC, as well as how to work together where our interests align.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying released hers confirmation without details Saturday of the meeting in a one-sentence statement that the two leaders would exchange views on Sino-US relations and issues of mutual concern. And Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed his hope to Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a saturday phone call that the meeting will bring bilateral relations back to a healthy and steady development path, but also did not share any details.

These statements reflect a common strategy to moderate expectations about possible outcomes by referring to the event as a virtual meeting rather than a summit.

But there is hope that the meeting will give the green light to initiatives reflected in recent weeks by bilateral working groups that target more easily solved problems. There is a real possibility that the meeting will produce sweeteners, which address particular aspects of the trade relationship, said a Washington-based diplomat familiar with the purpose of these task forces. However, the diplomat warned that both sides could choose to announce these initiatives after the summit, rather than as immediate deliverables.

This is music to the ears of a US business community for whom the status quo on US-China trade relations is increasingly unacceptable. We want stability [and] We fear the tariffs will become perpetual and cause considerable long-term damage to both economies, while distorting the overall bilateral relationship, said Craig Allen, chairman of the US-China Business Council, a Washington-based lobby group , in a statement to POLITICO.

Biden has retained key aspects of former President Donald Trump’s trade policy, including prices that China considers unfair, and is pressuring Beijing to meet its commitments under the phase one US-China trade deal implemented in January 2020. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said announced last month that the Biden administration’s ultimate goal was to establish a lasting bilateral coexistence. defined by dialogue. The Biden-Xi meeting gives the two leaders an opportunity to move towards a better business relationship necessary for this goal.

The potential fruit at hand would be Chinese commitments on certain intellectual property issues and there is potential leeway in particular areas of tension, including [Chinese] steel, aluminum and solar panels, said Gregory Shaffer, director of the UC Irvine Center on Globalization, Law and Society. The United States could negotiate something similar to what it did recently with Europe in the form of cuts to certain tariffs, while creating protection for American industries against a shock from massive Chinese imports.

The meeting also gives Biden and Xi the opportunity to show symbolic goodwill by announcing their willingness to work together on a host of thorny regional and global geopolitical security issues. U.S. progress on key issues including countering North Korean ballistics missile development program and push Iran to comply with a international agreement on its nuclear program depends on China’s use of its diplomatic and economic leverage.

The mere assertion that the two countries can be on the same wavelength and at least be willing to negotiate over North Korea, Iran and even to some extent Afghanistan makes an important and clear statement that ‘In addition to the extreme competition between the two countries, there are still areas where they can work together, said Willy Wo-Lap Lam of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Absent from the agenda will be any meaningful discussion of the burning issues that could derail the meeting, like human rights and China tightening suffocate Hong Kong. As for U.S. concerns over Chinese government abuse of Xinjiang Uyghurs, don’t look for Biden to trot the word genocide, but instead use a less inflammatory reference similar to what he did in a CNN town hall in February.

Taiwan, a perpetually loaded bilateral problem, will be even more so on Monday given the recent rise in tensions on the autonomous island. The United States and its regional allies, including Japan, were appalled by a intensification of the Chinese countryside military intimidation against Taiwan.

Likewise, the Chinese government has expressed concern about recent gestures and statements that Beijing interpreted as encouragement for Taiwanese independence supporters. China sees that as a violation of long-standing bilateral agreements on Taiwanese relations with the United States, as enshrined in the Three Releases jointly issued by the two countries from 1972 to 1982. (U.S. lawmakers further clarified U.S. relations with Taiwan through the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act and the Reagan administrations Six Insurance.)

Chinese concerns about the United States’ relationship with Taiwan were exacerbated by Biden’s statement at a CNN town hall last month that the United States will defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion: Yes, we are committed to doing it, Biden told host Anderson Cooper. Psaki was forced to refute speculation that Biden had ended the long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity regarding a US response to a Chinese attack on the autonomous island. Wang implicitly referred to Bidens’ statement during his Saturday call with Blinken. criticizing recent misconceptions and misdeeds on the Taiwan question.

On contentious issues, especially geopolitical issues in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea, Beijing’s very aggressive global power projection, I don’t think there will be a meeting of minds, Lam said. And on human rights, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the two sides will simply agree to disagree because there is no real room for maneuver for both sides on these issues.

But experts note that any lack of explicit mention in the post-summit briefing of potential bilateral measures to defuse tensions over Taiwan will not necessarily mean that such initiatives were not discussed. The sensitivity of the Taiwan issue and the intense domestic pressure to ensure that there are no traces of concessions in established positions will likely relegate any initiative to reduce tensions in the Taiwan Strait to unofficial status and unnoticed.

Instead of crossing the Taiwan Strait with warships once a month, [the U.S. ] can do it every two months while the Chinese can begin to reduce the frequency of their presence in Taiwan’s air defense zone, said Robert Ross, professor of political science at Boston College. Both sides can go back through implicit political adjustments, and it is not difficult to do so.

The most important long-term potential impact of the virtual meeting will be a mutual recognition that the breakdown in bilateral communications that began under Trump is harmful and counterproductive.

I think after the Biden-Xi meeting the trend will be for at least more frequent ministerial-level or cabinet-level meetings between senior officials from both sides, similar to what we have seen under the president. [Barack] Obama would be a big step forward, Lam said.