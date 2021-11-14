The United States should have a religion.





Michael Flynn, who served briefly as a national security adviser under former President Donald Trump, said the United States should have one religion. If we are to have a nation under God, which we must, we must have a religion, Flynn said during a speech at the Reawaken America conference in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. A nation under God and a religion under God. Flynn has recently started talking about his Christian faith as a way to refute the claims of followers of QAnon that he worships Satan.

Michael Flynn tonight: If we want to have a nation under God, which we have to, we have to have one religion. A nation under God and a religion under God. pic.twitter.com/ShGVrsQ9hW

– Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2021

Flynn had previously criticized the indictment of former White House strategist Steve Bannon for failing to comply with subpoenas issued by the special House committee investigating the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. He said Bannon had been charged with abuse of free speech. The former national security adviser also called the riot investigation the crucifixion of the insurgency and compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Pontius Pilate. It is a crucifixion of our First Amendment freedom of speech, the freedom to assemble peacefully. It’s amazing, says Flynn.

In San Antonio tonight, Michael Flynn says Steve Bannons’ indictment is an abuse of free speech. He says it’s part of an insurrectionary crucifixion and Nancy Pelosi is Pontius Pilate. pic.twitter.com/trTIUReQNz

– Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2021

Flynns’ suggestion that there should be only one religion in the United States sparked a quick reaction on social media. These people hate the US Constitution, Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted with a link to the video. Preet Bharara, a former American lawyer who was sacked by Trump, tweeted: Wow, look how much Michael Flynn hates America. Retired General Mark Hertling said Flynn was an embarrassment to the U.S. military and called his comments disgusting.

This man is a disgrace to the US military and an aberration to those of us who proudly carried the makings of our country. His words are disgusting. https://t.co/Oi5AQhROeW

– Mark Hertling (arkMarkHertling) November 14, 2021

This is not the first time that Flynn has drawn attention to his statements which seem to go against some of the basic tenets of American democracy. In May, Flynn told a QAnon conference that a military coup like the one that took place in Myanmar should take place in the United States. Flynn served as Trump’s national security adviser for less than a month and resigned after it was revealed he lied about conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States. Flynn has twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and Trump pardoned him.

Here is the video of former national security adviser Michael Flynn saying he thinks a coup like the one in Myanmar should take place in the United States. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18

– Granny (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/11/michael-flynn-america-must-have-one-religion-trump.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos