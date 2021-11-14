Wayne Lineker outfitted by IK Collections for the E4 show reunion





Wayne Lineker returned to Westgate-based IK Collections for a tuxedo he wore to a reunion event for the stars of the hit E4 reality show Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion.

The show, which aired earlier this year, saw a selection of celebrities and their potential romance matches live together under one roof for the series to see if romance blossomed.

Lineker, Curtis Pritchard and Tom Zanetti were outfitted by IK Collections for the series finale earlier this year.

The company made each of the men’s tuxedos for the showcase, after DJ Zanetti walked into the show’s mansion wearing company clothes, prompting fellow competitors to follow suit.

Now some of the stars of the show gathered for an event in Leeds, where Lineker wore his new Bradford-made tuxedo.

Lineker is known to own Ibiza’s famous O Beach Ibiza, which is a popular hangout for celebrities.

Wayne Lineker with Imran Khan, from Ik Collections

Lineker, younger brother of Match of the Day host Gary Lineker, posted a photo of himself wearing the IK Collections tuxedo to his Instagram.

Wayne posted: “I had the best night last night at Dolls House with Tom Zanetti and the rest of the Celebs Go Dating Mansion team. #Leeds #fun #reunion

“Jacket made by IK Collections.”

Former EastEnders actress Danielle Westbrook commented on the post with a flame emoji.

Wayne’s post received over 17,000 likes and he has 814,000 Instagram followers.

Imran Khan, Owner of IK Collections, said: “Wayne will be a repeat customer which is great news.

“We made him a tuxedo, he looked really good in it.

“Wayne was coming to our store but he was late.

“Wayne is such a nice guy. I saw him in Leeds at the meeting and he kept pointing fingers at me and saying ‘you are the man’.

“There are a few other celebrities in the pipeline that we are creating parts for.

“It’s all up to us to put something positive for Bradford.”

Mr Khan’s company has already made costumes or donated items to figures including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Captain Sir Tom Moore and former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Other famous clients of IK Collections include boxers Chris Eubank Jr, Amir Khan, Tyson Fury and Duncan James of boy band Blue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/news/19713941.wayne-lineker-kitted-ik-collections-e4-show-reunion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos