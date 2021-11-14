Indian crypto-dilemma finally brings PM Modi to the table





The situation is heating up in India, with parties and national leaders shining the spotlight on Bitcoin. Is it crypto policy? After opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the ruling party of covering up a major “bitcoin scam”, the accused fired back. However, this Gandhi tweet did what years of discussions between the Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of India, a special committee, and the crypto industry failed. He finally, belatedly, brought Prime Minister Modi to the table. According to reportsIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial discussion on the way forward for crypto. The meeting was the result of a consultative process after the RBI, the Ministry of Finance and the Home Office completed their own consultation with experts from across the country. To shed light on the state of crypto in India, the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC) announced the appointment of Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber and Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of CoinDCX, as co-chairs. As an extension of the Internet and Mobile Association [IAMAI], he is mobilizing for crypto-education and adoption in India. Meanwhile, the Standing Parliamentary Finance Committee will meet with several crypto-participants on Monday. Previously, it had been reported that the government might not stick to its hardline approach and relax its stance on crypto. In fact, the government may soon be looking for a “middle way”. A source noted, “A middle path that balances the concerns of all stakeholders is more likely. “ While the central bank has remained opposed to the idea of ​​crypto, the idea of ​​banning it altogether is futile. During the discussion with the Prime Minister, the ministers raised the age-old concerns of money laundering and terrorist financing. However, what the experienced do not understand is that even if India bans crypto out of fear, those involved in illicit activities will continue to use it. Go forward There is a very legitimate concern that a longer consultation process could contribute to unnecessary delays. Nonetheless, this discussion has put crypto back in the limelight, with the same promise of forward-looking perspectives. This suggests that the problem is global, transcending the borders of each country. This is why “global partnerships and collective strategies” are needed. Sources in government believe that a “balanced” approach should be taken to meet the needs of crypto investors and businesses. Meanwhile, calling crypto a bogeyman will only scare off legitimate investors, not scammers. The government needs to support and secure this growing number of legitimate investors while using technology to tackle common crimes.

