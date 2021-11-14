The best way to learn and teach during the administration of Joko Widodo

Author: Suten Sumarten, Educational Observer of Sumbawa PAUD

Sumbawa.Mitanews.co.id | The problem of dropping out of school is not a new problem facing the government during the pandemic. The high drop-out rate has hampered the government’s goals, especially with regard to improving the quality of human resources.

Citing data from UNESCO that this catastrophic economic crisis could push 90 to 117 million children into poverty, which has a direct impact on the enrollment of students, so that it has an impact on the number of children children who will have to work to meet their family’s needs in everyday life.

So the government is trying to consider between educators, education, teachers and students must take an aggressive approach. Especially in a situation of change and digital transformation that requires a good learning strategy.

So, some time ago, the government indirectly set up an independent learning program as the main benchmark in teaching and learning to improve human resources. Of course, the choice of an autonomous learning strategy rests on the interpretation of the neuroscience system, one of the main factors that determine the success of the teaching and learning process in the midst of the current pandemic.

Neurosciences as a learning strategy given by educators. Thus, it encourages and supports the government of Joko Widodo – Ma’ruf Amin to fully implement learning strategies based on neuroscience. So the best way to improve the quality of education is to provide full support so that learners (students) can continue to innovate in a situation of change and digital transformation.

Neuroscience is one of the efforts of the Joko Widodo – Ma’ruf Amin government to provide greater opportunities related to the development of learning strategies in digital change. Understanding the principles of learning will facilitate the process of integrating a student’s potential, the environment, and the development of science and technology.

The digital transformation of national education, proclaimed a long time ago, has today become essential because of the pandemic. The government’s choice is to implement a neuroscience strategy with an approach to maximizing brain functions based on knowledge of digital technologies.

In accordance with President Joko Widodo’s directive to home study during the pandemic, this has changed the process and system of implementing teaching and learning strategies in the world of education. Over the past three years, the education sector has undergone a massive digital transformation. Educational activities, ranging from selection, learning process to graduation, are carried out online.

Government, teachers, students, schools and parents work together so that learning can continue. The internet community, which is spread across Indonesia, also continues to work to keep the internet running smoothly and improving people’s digital literacy. The problem of the digital divide and digital literacy that has been the root of the problem suddenly has to be solved through various regulatory policy improvisations.

The government’s strategy in neuroscience shows that understanding brain function will help optimize optimal learning systems both offline and online. Neuroscience may be the basic science of learning strategies that can be implemented to balance brain functions in receiving and processing learning with online facilities.

Neuroscience is a discipline that studies everything related to the brain and nerves. If previously this science was a branch of biology, today neuroscience has developed widely in medicine, psychology and other branches of cognitive science.

As we know, each educator has his own way and method to develop learning. It’s just that most of them are still far from the maximum word because of the teachers not understanding how the human brain works to absorb learning.

All aspects of defining education are done entirely online. This means that the government of Joko Widodo – Ma’ruf Amin considered that the strategies of neuroscience as a learning force (students) in the development of intellectual intelligence as well as spiritual and emotional intelligence can be fully provided by e-learning.

The neuroscience strategy presents both a complementarity and the emergence of an interaction of love and respect in the educational process. This is where the teaching staff should do their best to be able to properly understand the right learning methods or strategies so that all the knowledge imparted to the students can be absorbed and applied as well as possible.

The government’s neuroscience strategy is a manifestation of the autonomous learning program to maximize teaching staff who prioritize student needs. Understand how students’ brains work to make it easier for them to absorb all the learning.

In accordance with a joint decree of four ministers on guidelines for the implementation of learning, it is stated that only educational units located in green areas can conduct face-to-face learning with all the requirements, which means that 94 percent of students continue to perform home learning activities. It is therefore necessary to develop strategies so that students can learn well and increase brain intelligence.

Pandemic conditions have forced most parts of Indonesia to conduct home learning activities, as the health and safety of students, teachers, education staff, families and the community is a top priority. The quality of teaching, although different if it is delivered face-to-face in the classroom, must be tolerated by emphasizing the psychological, sensory and motor aspects combined with an effective use of technology.

During a working meeting with Commission X DPR on July 2, 2020, Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim said that distance education (PJJ) would be permanent because adaptation to technology would not would not come back. The technological adaptation in question is beginning to be seen in our daily lives today, used to holding online meetings, even if before the pandemic it was used very little.

Online learning for some students is nothing new. Before the pandemic, when teachers’ learning was deemed insufficient, some completed it through tutoring programs and some used platforms such as Ruangguru, Quipper, Zenius or searches on Youtube.

Education in the new normal era will be decorated with a combination of online and offline learning which are complementary and complementary. The teacher acts more as a facilitator to complement student skills from online and offline teaching materials.

The available content does not only contain educational material, such as in textbooks, but also material from industry practitioners. Students will be more independent in adding knowledge from various online content and for this there are four things that need to be pursued in the second semester of 2020.

First, the learning content will be meaningless if there are no facilities to access the content. The Palapa Ring infrastructure, the backbone of Indonesia’s internet, which was completed in late 2019, must be continued immediately so that it can reach homes, schools, campuses and other places of learning. The Ministry of Communication and Information as well as Internet service providers play an important role in learning.

The best way to use a neuroscience strategy for educators is, first of all, for educators to continue to motivate students to remain passionate about achieving their goals even in a pandemic and to study at home.

Second, special attention should be paid to students and schools that have limited access to learning content and the provision of learning facilities for students.

Third, encourage the provision of free Wi-Fi facilities in many public places by the government so that it becomes one of the solutions while implementing strict health protocols. Certainly strengthen the application of neuroscience learning strategies.

Fourth, as infrastructure and access are built, there is a need to increase digital literacy for students, students, teachers, lecturers, parents, and educational staff in schools and campuses.

Fifth, the digital literacy that is being built must certainly be adjusted to the roles and functions of each party so that the target of learning strategies in neuroscience can directly involve educators, teachers and students (students).

Sixth, as the infrastructure and digital literacy gaps are filled, content and learning platforms conforming to the national standard curriculum must be provided by the Ministry of Education and Culture. The platform provided becomes a national standard platform so that every school does not need to build or search another platform and just access the ministry platform.

