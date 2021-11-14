These are the chances that Donald Trump, Salt Bae or Piers Morgan will become the next James Bond





As much as we loved Daniel Craig’s 15-year reign as James Bond, his 007 days have finally come to an end as he shows up on screen for his final farewell in No Time To Die.

During the media frenzy, the daughter of Cubby Broccoli, legendary Hollywood director responsible for the James Bond franchise, told the Radio 4s Today show that she was not even thinking about the casting yet and that she had no plans to do so. before 2022.

We want Daniel [Craig] to have her celebratory time, said Barbara Broccoli. Next year, start thinking about the future.

I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time, she said in a previous interview with Total Film.

Once [No Time to Die] comes out, then some time will pass, then it will be necessary to get into the business of the future. But right now we just can’t think of anything other than Daniel.

Author Ian Fleming with producers Cubby Broccoli, Harry Saltzman and Sean Connery in 1961

(Twitter)

Speculation continues to rage around who the longtime Bond will hand over. The question has been on everyone’s lips since 2015, when the 53-year-old actor joked that he’d rather cut his wrists than appear in another Bond film.

According to Ladbrokes, Tom Hardy (3/1) continues to lead the field. The English actor, famous for his role as Max Rockatansky in Mad Max and Eames in Inception, is one of the most cited contenders in Bond casting rumors. Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said: Tom Hardy is back on top of Bond betting, with punters seemingly convinced Hell will be the man to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

Game of Thrones and Eternals actor Richard Madden is also a bookmaker favorite, followed by The Umbrella Academys Tom Hopper (4/1) and the Duke of Bridgerton himself, Rege-Jean Page (5/1 ).

Tom Hardy continues to be the talking point of Bond casting rumors

(Getty Images)

While there are several worthy spy suitors to follow in Craigs’ footsteps, there are also some very unlikely faces that surprisingly made the books. And, dare we say it, there is a tiny portion of us that would love to see a few while sipping on a freshly shaken Martini for fun.

Others, not so much.

Rylan Clark 250/1

We didn’t see this one coming …

English television, radio presenter, singer, narrator and model has done just about it all.

(Getty Images)

He started his showbiz career in 2010 after appearing on Signed By Katie Price, where the hopefuls clashed for a modeling contract. He then appeared in the ninth series of The X Factor before winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

Maybe Bond will be his next big break.

Keith lemon 250/1

Link with a thick Leeds accent?

(Getty Images)

While not exactly what we imagined, we were kind of open to rebranding the North.

Nigel Farage 1000/1

In true Farage style, he said he deeply fears Bond will wake up during a debate on GB News.

(Getty Images)

You have to be loyal to Ian Fleming and the original author. It must be a male. He must be a thug of some description, he said in a 2015 interview with Magicradio.

When asked if he could fill the role, he replied that he was definitely a thug and was going to take a chance, but that he wasn’t good-looking enough.

His words, not ours.

Donald Trump 1000/1

While Trump as Bond is enough to make anyone squirm, you’ll be happy to learn that the reality of what’s going on is nearly impossible, is because he couldn’t even get it. a cameo appearance in a Bond film.

(Getty Images)

According to Forbes, he’s officially the first US president since (by default) Dwight Eisenhower not to feature in a single James Bond film released during his tenure.

Bae salt 1000/1

He has a certain 007 aesthetic but Salt Bae apparently has his hands full.

(Getty Images)

Morgan Pier 1000/1

We weren’t sure Craig would be happy with this casting call after Morgan took to Twitter to disparage his pink suede blazer worn at the No Time To Die premiere, comparing it to an Austin Powers tribute act. .

(Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

James Bond would never wear a garish pink tuxedo, he tweeted. You’re supposed to be a steel-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr. Craig. not an act of homage to Austin Powers.

Katie Price 1000/1

Well, there were rumors of casting the first female Bond …

(Getty Images)

Katie Price almost had her first stint in the movies after auditioning to appear in the second Sex and the City movie in 2019 as a hot nanny.

I auditioned to be the hot babysitter on[Sex And The City]and obviously I clearly didn’t get it, Katie said, speaking on The Fellas podcast.

Prince Charles 2000/1

I mean, Charles is apparently a huge Bond fan.

(Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s official Twitter page even shared snaps from Bond behind the scenes. Not to mention that he was present at the premiere of No Time To Die.

Who knows.

