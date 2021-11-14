Politics
Israelis should avoid Turkey until couple’s release – analysis
Do not go to Turkey.
And if that is not enough to get the Turks to release the couple, then other more aggressive actions should be considered.
Among them: launching a campaign in other countries – United States, United Kingdom, Germany – warning of what to expect tourists in Turkey if they take a selfie in front of a building whose sensitivity they ignore; sanction Turkish “charity” organizations that undermine Israel’s sovereignty in East Jerusalem; and even ban flights to and from Turkey.
Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn’t necessarily looking for an Israeli to hold on when Issachar fell to his knees – but once she did, he used it as leverage with Israel in an apparent effort to prevent Jerusalem to extradite Russian hacker Aleksey Burkov to the United States (the High Court of Justice eventually ordered Burkov’s extradition).
The price Israel paid for Issachar’s release – Putin pardoned her just before the March 2020 election – was never made public, but speculation was rife, ranging from the handing over of ownership of the church property in the Old City of Jerusalem to Russia, changing the route of the light rail project in Ein Kerem to bypass property owned by the Russian Church, handing over parts of the “Russian complex” in Jerusalem to Moscow , or perhaps reduce IAF actions at the time over Syrian airspace.
Erdogan is apparently removing a page from Putin’s playbook. If Israel does not take strong action to end it, who knows when it will be able to do it again? Just three weeks ago, the Turks trumpeted that they had arrested a Mossad cell of 15 non-Israeli Arabs working with the Mossad. Fifteen men in October, an Israeli couple in November – who knows what December can bring?
Two years ago, when Issachar was finally released and brought back to Israel on former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane, these lines were written in the Jerusalem Post:
“Could the way Israel responded to Issachar whet the appetite of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or an unsavory and hostile figure in the Jordanian government to catch an Israeli traveler who will leverage him for something he wants?” want Jerusalem?
You didn’t have to be an oracle to make this prediction. And Erdogan wants a lot from Jerusalem. He wants a foot on the Temple Mount and he also wants easements for Gaza which he wants merit. His entire long reign in power has been an effort to pass himself off as the defender and protector of the Palestinians and of Jerusalem, to gain stature in the Arab and Muslim world.
And, sometimes, it has worked wonders. In 2009, he was considered a hero in much of the Arab world after storming a joint appearance with then-President Shimon Peres at the World Economic Forum in Davos following Operation Lead. hardened in Gaza. In 2010, he made the Mavi Marmara incident even more popular in the Muslim world.
Erdogan also honed his Israel into an art form ahead of elections in Turkey – state and municipal – slamming Israel and Jews often a telltale sign under Erdogan that elections are just around the corner.
As then-Deputy Foreign Minister Tzachi Hanegbi said in 2014, Erdogan and other senior officials in his party employ the “manipulative and populist tactic of insulting Jews” before every election.
AND THE ELECTIONS Ain’t That Far – June 2023. After serving for about 19 years as Turkey’s strongman, Erdogan limps in these elections, with his party’s popularity at around 30%, around 10% of less than in the last elections in 2019.
Unemployment is at 10%, inflation near 20% and the pound fell to historic lows against the dollar on Thursday, losing two-thirds of its value over the past five years, pushing thousands of Turks under. the threshold of poverty.
In short, Erdogan’s political situation is precarious. What better way to deflect attention than to stop Israeli “spies” month after month?
But Israel does not need to whip Turkey; Ankara also risks losing by engaging in a diplomatic row with Jerusalem.
First, with its faltering economy, Turkey enjoyed a $ 2 billion trade surplus with Israel in the first nine months of this year. In addition, Israelis – at least until the arrest of the Oaknins – were traveling to Turkey, a significant component of the Turkish tourism industry. In 2019, before COVID-19, Israel was ranked 16th on the list of tourists feeding the country to Turkey. And in October, Turkey was the second most popular destination for traveling Israelis – after the United States.
Of the 383,000 Israelis who left the country last month, 11.5% went to Turkey. Israel’s tourism trade is not going to make or break the Turkish economy, but with the struggling economy and the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the tourism industry, Turkish traders who depend on Israelis certainly don’t want to lose that share. Steps.
That is why the threat of strongly advising tourists against going to Turkey should be used if the Oaknins are held much longer.
It will not be enough to issue a travel warning to travelers to Turkey: such a warning has in fact been in place since 2017 – but is largely ignored.
Turkey is currently listed by the Counter-Terrorism Office of the National Security Council as a country where there is a “high concrete threat” to the Israelis, one of 16 countries in this classification, with states like Algeria, Lebanon , Pakistan and Tunisia.
Of the five threat levels, this is the second highest. The highest threat level is for countries in the “very high concrete threat” category which includes states such as Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Syria.
Despite the travel warning in effect for Turkey, thousands of Israelis – including a large number of Arab Israelis – are still booking packages to the country, confident that the type of concrete threat against which the NSC counterterrorism unit warns – terrorism – pass over them.
As of last week, however, terrorism has not been the only threat facing Israelis in Turkey. Now they also face actions from the Turkish authorities themselves – and this is something the Israeli government has a responsibility to warn its citizens against in the strongest terms if the Oaknin case is not resolved quickly: do not go to Turkey because you could be arbitrarily arrested by the police and thrown in jail on false charges of “espionage”.
