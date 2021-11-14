Politics
What to expect at the Biden-Xi Quartz summit
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit On Monday (November 15), a meeting of US officials is touted as an opportunity to ease growing tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
The White House views the conversation as a way to define the terms of the contentious relationship in the future and does not expect it to result in concrete agreements. We believe and understand the intense competition in this relationship, press secretary Jen Psaki said during a Report. We also believe that it requires intense diplomacy.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed meeting and said the two leaders will exchange views on matters of mutual interest.
Biden and Xi are heading for the rally in very different political contexts at home. Xi just got out of a major political victory which consolidates its power and paves the way for a potential third term as president. Biden, meanwhile, saw his approval ratings drop to new stockings as he struggles with his own party to push through his expensive spending plans.
Here are the topics that will likely be covered when the two meet:
Trade tensions
The two leaders will likely address a deadline by the end of the year for China to buy an additional $ 200 billion in U.S. goods, including energy, agriculture, medical devices and airplanes. Its part of a commercial agreement signed by President Donald Trump in 2019, intended to defuse the trade war between the two countries. But China has been slow to meet its share of the deals estimated at 40% short of the agreed purchase.
Escalating military tension
Earlier this month, Xi raised concerns about a return to the cold war rhetoric and tensions, an apparent response to U.S. efforts to rally allies to counter China’s growing military and economic might. The The United States has increased its presence in the South China Sea; Beijing has meanwhile been to build its nuclear capability. Escalation on both sides will likely be a topic of conversation.
Climate change
The United States and China pledged to cooperate more deeply through a surprise joint announcement at COP26, a sign that discussions around this topic at the summit could be friendly.
Taiwan
A more tense topic of discussion will probably be the position of the two countries on Taiwan. In a call ahead of the Biden-Xi summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns Chinese military and economic pressure on Taiwan, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that any support for Taiwanese independence would undermine the peace in the Taiwan Strait.
Human rights
Biden will likely raise human rights concerns for activists in China, activities in Hong Kong, and the treatment of Uyghurs. In particular, the United States wishes to ensure that forced labor is not part of the supply chain process.
An invitation to the Olympic Games?
Xi is should invite Biden at the Beijing Winter Olympics, to be held in February. This would put Biden in a difficult position, given that his administration condemns human rights violations in China.
Sources
2/ https://qz.com/2089090/what-to-expect-at-the-biden-xi-summit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]