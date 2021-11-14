Representative Anthony Gonzalez: “The hard truth is that Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6”





CNN

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a House Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial earlier this year, has repeatedly criticized Trump in a lengthy interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“The hard truth is that Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6. The former president lied to us. He lied to all of us and in doing so he cost (Republicans) the House, the Senate and the White House, ”Gonzalez said of“ State of the Union ”.

He added: “I see, basically, a person who shouldn’t be able to return to duty because of what he did around January 6th. But I also see someone who is a huge political loser. And I don’t know why anyone who wants to win the election in the future would follow this. I just, like, I don’t understand ethically. I certainly do not understand politically. Neither makes sense.

Gonzalez, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, announced in September that he would not stand for re-election in 2022.

Trump campaigned against Gonzalez in June, joining his main opponent Max Miller, a former Trump aide.

Gonzalez told Tapper that he would not support Trump if he ran for president again in 2024 and would instead support a main opponent or a third-party candidate instead of Trump or a Democrat.

“If he’s nominated again in 24, I’ll do everything I can personally to make sure he doesn’t win. Now I’m not voting for the Democrats, but whether it’s finding a viable third or trying to defeat him in the primaries, whatever it is, that’s where I’ll be spending my time, ”a- he declared. “January 6 was the line that cannot be crossed.”

This story has been updated.

