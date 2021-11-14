Politics
PM Modi, Vice President Naidu and CMs pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru
Happy Children’s Day 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and several other ministers sent greetings on the anniversary of Nehrus’ birth.
Children’s Day 2021: Ashok Gehlot pays tribute to Nehru (Source: official Twitter account)
NEW DELHI: Children’s Day 2021 is celebrated every year on November 14, the anniversary of the birth of children’s favorite Jawaharlal Nehru, to pay tribute to India’s first Prime Minister and enlighten citizens on children’s rights, making the country a better place for kids. Play the Children’s Day quiz.
On this day, schools and educational institutions organize various activities such as drawing competition for children, dance performances, songs, speech for children’s day, quiz for children’s day , etc. Children dress up and engage in activities.
Read also | Children’s Day 2021: Images, quotes, wishes, messages on Bal Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and various Chief Ministers and Education Ministers paid tribute to Nehru on his birthday and wished Children’s Day today.
Tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birthday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on the occasion of his birthday.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2021
My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of his birthday today. He will always be remembered for his contribution to building a modern India, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wrote in a social media post.
Read also | Children’s Day 2021: history, meaning, 10 points about Jawaharlal Nehru
Naidu also wished Children’s Day and said: Greetings on Children’s Day! Children need to dream high and work hard to achieve their goals. Children are our strength and the future of our great nation and we must ensure that no child is deprived of a good education, proper nutrition and a healthy environment. #HappyChildrensDay
My greetings on the occasion of the children’s day! Children need to dream high and work hard to achieve their goals. Children are our strength and the future of our great nation and we must ensure that no child is deprived of a good education, proper nutrition and a healthy environment. #HappyChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/PWuNonjbL8
Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 14, 2021
Happy Children’s Day to all of us and a tribute to a visionary who tirelessly and compassionately shaped modern India, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted.
Happy Children’s Day to all of us and a tribute to a visionary who tirelessly and compassionately shaped modern India. #ChachaNehru #Jawaharlal Nehru # ChildrensDay2021 @INCIndia @INCMaharashtra @INCMumbai @MahaDGIPR @INCSCDept @MahilaCongress @IYCMaha pic.twitter.com/5bVtYNK3jM
Teacher. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (arsVarshaEGaikwad) November 14, 2021
The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. How we raise them will determine the future of the country. Happy Children’s Day, tweeted the official page of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.
“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. How we raise them will determine the future of the country.
Happy children’s day@ Vineetkansal2 @anandibenpatel#Children’s day #children’s day2021 pic.twitter.com/kTaRXxHLBa
AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) November 14, 2021
The Education Department said in a tweet: Children are the architect of our nation’s future. On this Children’s Day, let’s promise to nurture every child with holistic learning. #HappyChildrensDay #AmritMahotsav
Children are the architect of our nation’s future. On this Children’s Day, let’s promise to nurture every child with holistic learning. #HappyChildrensDay #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/1ABXNaUcjH
Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) November 14, 2021
Arrived at the State Congress Committee, paid floral tributes on the anniversary of the birth of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, and opened a photo exhibition based on Nehru’s life . #RememberingNehru, said Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan.
#RememberNehru pic.twitter.com/Oiwd0EckPM
Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) November 14, 2021
Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted: I bow to the first Prime Minister of independent India, the late Shri Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his birthday. From the country’s freedom movement to the founding and strengthening of modern India, Nehru’s contribution has been invaluable, which will always be remembered.
Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) November 14, 2021
Sincere congratulations and best wishes to all children on Children’s Day celebrated on the occasion of his birthday, he added.
Follow us for the latest college and university education news, admissions, courses, exams, schools, research, NEP and education policies and more.
To contact us, write to us at [email protected]
More from Vagisha Kaushik
Sources
2/ https://news.careers360.com/childrens-day-2021-pm-modi-vp-naidu-ministers-ministries-pay-tributes-jawaharlal-nehru
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]