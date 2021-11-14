



DRAWING. Poll 110 figures of Indonesian palm oil, these are the names that appear

Journalist: Novice Laoli | Editor: Novice Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The palm oil industry’s journey to Indonesia spanned 110 years. The oil palm which was originally used as an ornamental plant has now become the main vegetable oil producing plant to meet the needs of the community. To salute the 110-year journey of palm oil, Sawit Indonesia magazine will launch 110 Indonesian palm oil leaders who play and contribute to palm oil development in Indonesia. The editor of Indonesian magazine Sawit, Qayuum Amri, explained that the launch of 110 Indonesian palm oil leaders was the first time the palm oil industry had been launched in the country. The launch of 110 Palm Oil Leaders aims to honor the dedication of various parties to making palm oil a strategic and staple commodity in Indonesia. The process of selecting this figure involves stakeholders and the community. Thus, the names of these personalities were not chosen directly by the committee. Read also: The price of the CPO will determine the performance of Sinar Mas Agro (SMAR) in the future We involve the community and stakeholders in the selection of candidates for 110 Palm Oil Leaders. In this way, the survey results obtained will be more credible and participatory. Because all parties are involved in the poll, it is not just our subjective choice (Indonesian Palm Oil Magazine), Qayuum said in a written statement on Sunday (11/14). This online survey activity reached respondents in 22 central palm oil provinces. Using temporary data, there are 1,900 respondents who completed the survey. The survey has been running since October 31 and will end on November 15, 2021. Later, the results of the respondent’s choices will be verified by the committee to serve as a contribution to the evaluation team. Based on survey data, many of the names chosen by respondents were from palm oil market players and practitioners. There are also those who nominated President Joko Widodo and several names among Cabinet Ministers Advanced Indonesia, such as Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister Luhut Panjaitan, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani and Minister of public enterprises Erick Thohir. According to the data entered, there is the name of President Joko Widodo. The arguments of the respondents are almost the same. “President Jokowi is considered to have good policies in the palm oil sector, such as the rejuvenation of popular palm oil, mandatory B30 and the increase of the downstream industry,” said Qayuum, who trained in journalism at the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, Nanyang Technological University. Read also: Dharma Satya Nusantara (DSNG) Performance Raises CPO Price Rise Martua Sitorus, Bachtiar Karim, Franky Oesman Widjaja and TP Rachmat are among the palm oil entrepreneurs proposed to be included in the ranks of personalities. There are also other names like Derom Bangun, Soedjai Kartasasmita, Sahat Sinaga, Bungaran Saragih, Joko Supriyono, Achmad Manggabarani, Subagjo, Dwi Asmono to Wrestling Manurung Farmers. Currently, the committee has started to process the names of the personalities who will enter the ballot box. Certainly there will be many surprises in the selection of the 110 Palm Oil Leaders, explained Qayuum. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Laoli

Publisher: Novice Laoli

