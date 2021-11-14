Boris Johnson Says COP26 Climate Deal Sounds The End Of Coal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the deal reached during the COP26 climate talks in Scotland heralds the ‘death knell for coal power’.

But he said his joy at the progress made in the COP talks was “tinged with disappointment.”

In a major shift demanded by coal-dependent India and China, the Glasgow Climate Pact agreed over the weekend used watered-down language about “phasing out” coal use instead of “phasing out” progressive “coal.

But Mr Johnson highlighted a deal that will see countries in Western Europe and North America withdraw financial support for all overseas fossil fuel projects by the same time next year.

Mr Johnson said the compromise on “phasing out” coal use would not make “so much of a difference”.

“It is a huge thing to get a commitment from 190 countries to reduce or phase out coal,” he said.

“The direction of travel is about the same.”

The elimination of coal is seen as the key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

But Mr Johnson acknowledged that some countries had failed to live up to the summit’s ambition.

He admitted that the Glasgow summit did not provide the “complete solution” to climate change, but said the world “was definitely going in the right direction”.

“We can pressure, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not wish to do,” he said.

“It’s ultimately their decision to make and they have to stick to it.”

He and conference chair Alok Sharma both pointed out that the Glasgow Climate Pact was the first time coal was mentioned in UN climate agreements.

But Sharma said China and India should “justify” their actions.

“On the coal issue, China and India are going to have to justify to some of the most climate-vulnerable countries what happened,” he said.

Australia pledged to net zero emissions by 2050 at COP26, but has not agreed to phase out coal or end funding for coal projects.

Speaking to Radio National this morning, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said Australia would shift its fossil fuel supply based on international demand.

“As our customers change their demand, we will change our offering with this,” he said.

Climate Council chief Simon Bradshaw said Australia had solidified its reputation as a climate laggard at the conference and let down its Pacific neighbors.

“The government’s own net zero modeling predicts that Australia will still be a major exporter of coal and gas in 2050,” he said.

