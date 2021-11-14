Punjab BJP leaders meet Prime Minister Modi and call for reopening of Kartarpur corridor





A DELEGATION of Punjab BJP leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday and submitted a memorandum asking him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor to Pakistan.

The move fueled speculation over whether the reopening of the hallways was already slated to coincide with Guru Nanaks’ birthday on November 19, with the BJP seeking to take credit for it. Among those who met Modi on Sunday were BJP State Chairman Ashwani Sharma, Senior Leader Harjeet Singh Grewal, Party National Secretary General Tarun Chugh, State Leader Dushyant Gautam, Party Spokesman. RP Singh, the top leader of Amritsar Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and the head of the BJP. of Delhi Tejinder Bagga. #LOOK | A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab, J&K and Delhi met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor. They also submitted a memorandum to him. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/eS1nJlbEeB ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021 Speaking to the media after the meeting, Grewal said the prime minister had been asked to consider opening the Kartarpur corridor, which has been closed since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We are confident that the Prime Minister will take our request positively so that good news comes on the occasion of the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev. We are all soldiers of the Prime Minister and we are convinced that he will do something good for the supporters of Guru Nanak, he added. The meeting between the leaders of Punjab BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Punjab BJP) When asked if the issue of the farmers’ protest had been raised with the prime minister, Grewal said BJP chairman Ashwani Sharma would brief the press on the matter. Sources say the issue has been discussed and the PM has listened to leaders’ comments on the issue. There has been plenty of speculation that the BJP may resolve the mess on farm laws ahead of the Punjab and UP elections early next year. BJP National Secretary General Tarun Chugh said the prime minister has made several pro-Sikh decisions in the past, including justice for victims of the 1984 riots and removing names of individuals from the blacklist.

Ashwani Sharma also said that the prime minister was asked to open the corridor before November 19, the anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth, so that hundreds of thousands of Guru’s devotees could enjoy it. As the Punjab heads to the polls in February 2022, the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor is a touching subject in the state. The corridor had only been operational for a short time after it opened in November 2019, when the pandemic struck and all international travel was suspended. BJP state leaders have also met with national party chairman JP Nadda and are expected to meet interior minister Amit Shah. The upcoming assembly elections, the state of the party’s internal affairs in the Punjab and the continued impact of farmers’ protests on the BJP’s chances in the polls will likely be discussed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/bjp-delegation-punjab-pm-narendra-modi-kartarpur-corridor-7622022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos