TV: Next 48 hours “critical” for Israeli couple detained in Turkey as suspected spies

Israeli officials believe the next 48 hours will be critical in seeking the release of an Israeli couple held in Turkey on suspicion of espionage after photographing a presidential palace, according to TV reports on Sunday.

Channels 12 and 13 both quoted officials as saying they believed if the saga was not resolved within the next two or three days, Natali and Mordy Oknin could remain in Turkish custody for years.

Turkish authorities on Thursday arrested the couple, residents of Modiin, for photographing the palace of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. The couple and their family insist they didn’t know it was illegal to do so.

Despite expectations that would be released, a Turkish court extended the couples’ pre-trial detention for 20 days on Friday, with local authorities saying they suspected the Oknins of spying.

Israel has firmly and formally rejected the allegation that the couple, both Egged bus drivers, are spies.

Sunday’s reports said diplomatic efforts are currently being kept under wraps in hopes of not causing an escalation that could then become much more complex to resolve. Authorities hope Turkey will quietly deport the couple, bringing the incident to an end. The delicate diplomacy is further complicated as the two governments do not have ambassadors in their respective countries due to long-standing tensions between Ankara and Jerusalem.

There has been progress but officials are not ready to say more, Channel 12 reported. However, preparations are also underway to find ways to exert more diplomatic pressure on Erdogan or provide incentives for a resolution if this becomes a major impasse.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting that he was working to secure the release of the Oknins.

These are two innocent citizens who accidentally found themselves in a complicated situation, Bennett said.

Although the Prime Minister’s Office, President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid are all working to defuse the situation, contacts are still underway by lower-level officials, according to reports. Herzog did not speak to Erdogan personally about this.

“We are still working to understand the incident; at the moment we are not getting clear answers, ”a senior official told Channel 12.

Mordy and Natali Oknin, arrested in Turkey for photographing Erdogan Palace (Courtesy)

A lawyer for the Oknins is set to appeal against prosecutors’ intentions to charge them with espionage and the 20-day extension of their pre-trial detention. The Israeli consul in Istanbul has requested to visit the couple in prison and be briefed on their welfare.

The consul’s request has yet to be answered, leaving Israeli officials pessimistic, Channel 13 reported.

Nonetheless, there are indications that Turkey does not intend to provoke a more serious feud. Erdogan has not publicly commented on the matter and has made no demands on Israel. Turkish media also paid little attention to the case beyond the initial arrests, with virtually no mention made on Sunday, according to Hebrew media.

The arrests came a day after a bill recognizing the Armenian genocide was presented to the Knesset plenum for preliminary discussion. Proposals for similar bills have been submitted dozens of times over the past few years, without moving forward to become law, making them unlikely to be linked to arrests.

The couple were arrested after taking photos from the observation deck of a high tower, a tourist spot with panoramic views of Istanbul, which also overlooks the palace.

Channel 13 reported that other Israelis took photos of the palace in Istanbul without incident.

Turkish journalist Can Atakli, who wrote an opinion piece despising the case, noted that thousands of people would face espionage charges if taking photos of the palace was considered an act of espionage.

Atakli wrote that when he visited the tower earlier this year, many people asked which building Erdogan Palace was and that he too had taken a photo of Erdogan’s house.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a press conference at the G20 summit in Rome, October 31, 2021 (AP Photo / Domenico Stinellis)

Israeli tourists vacationing in Turkey told Hebrew media that while they don’t notice any particular animosity towards them, they are careful with what they photograph.

However, a Channel 13 reporter was arrested while broadcasting live from Turkey on Oknins. The journalist, Ali Mograbi, was then released.

Mograbi said it was visible police were following him all day.

When he started a live show on the street, they came over and told him to stop. They then took him away and made sure he deleted all the photos he had taken before releasing him and telling him not to leave the hotel, he said.