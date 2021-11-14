“This government is by Ram bhakts, and Gita is above the Constitution” inside Modi’s India

Text size:

A-

A +

TThe nature of a new legislation in favor of Hinduism, the scope of which has remained very limited, indicates that it is not through legislation that the BJP mainly intends to operate: discourse and practices are the means of ‘privileged action in their repertoire, as we see in debates on the respect due to the very name of India.

The country’s Constitution baptized it both India and Bharat in Article 1, which states that India, i.e. Bharat, must be a Union of States. This duality, at the origin of a fundamental ambiguity, refers to the debates of the Constituent Assembly from 1946 to 1950 where two ideas of India clashed. The idea of ​​India promoted by Nehru and Ambedkar was embodied in the English word India, while Hindu traditionalists in Congress had opted for Sanskrit Bharat, the name of the tutelary figure who, in Hindu mythology, presided over the creation of the territory of the same name. Their claim reflected a very Hindu conception of the nation. One of the champions of this idea from India, Hargovind Pant, did not hide it: the word Bharat or Bharat Varsha is used by us in our daily religious duties while reciting the Sankalpa. Even when taking our bath we say in Sanskrit: Jamboo Dwipay, Bharata Varshe, Bharat Khande, Aryavartay, etc.

Bharat Mata is also depicted as a mother goddess in the popular imagination since the famous novel by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Anandamath (The abbey of happiness) (1882), then, in the first years of the twentieth century, in the nationalist discourse on the tune of Bande Mataram! (Hail to the Mother!), Before it was further associated with Hindutva iconography in the 19201930s.

The 1946-1950 debate was revived in 2014. While the BJP did not ask to officially rename India (unlike the Sri Lankan Sinhala Buddhists in 1976), the party wanted to spread the use of the name Bharat, in accordance with its strategy of operating by practice rather than law. The party thus promoted the expression Bharat Mata ki Jai! (Hi Mother India!) His hobbyhorse and in March 2016 passed a resolution declaring: Our Constitution guarantees freedom of speech to every citizen; but this freedom is enjoyable only within its framework. Talking about the destruction of Bharat cannot be supported in the name of free speech. Likewise, the refusal to greet Bharatsay Bharat Mata ki Jaiin in the name of freedom is also unacceptable.

RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat went so far as to conclude that, given the universal nature of Hinduism, the whole world should chant Bharat Mata ki Jai! But the objective was very domestic: it was to advance the Indo-Hindu equation by stigmatizing minorities reluctant to embrace a symbol of the majority community. Maharashtra’s chief minister of BJP applied this approach to the letter, claiming that those who refused to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai! did not belong to India. And he concluded: We are open to criticism against the BJP. But not against the country.

Read also: RSS roadmap before its 100 years: new debate on the struggle for freedom and radical Islam, expansion

At the same time, the ministers of the Modi government and the leaders of the RSS continued to make statements aimed at affirming the Hindu essence of Indian identity to the detriment of secularism, yet enshrined in the Constitution. Nitin Gadkari, a former president of the BJP who became Minister of Transport in 2014, said of the Modi government during the inauguration of the section of highway between Ayodhya and Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: it is the government of Ram Bhakts [devotees of the god Ram] . . . a government of those who gave the slogan Jai Shri Ram which was very successful during the Ayodhya movement. The usually more moderate Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj, spoke in favor of the recognition by the Indian state of the Bhagavad Gita (the jewel of the Mahabharata epic) as National Scripture (Rashtriya Granth), in the sense religious term, basing his recommendation on the fact that Narendra Modi had just given a copy of the book to President Barack Obama. ML Khattar, the chief minister of the Haryana BJP, followed suit, saying the Gita was above the Constitution.

Opposition parties rose up against such challenges to secularism. Sharad Pawar, the leader of the National Congress Party, protested, I am Hindu and proud of my rich religious heritage. But does that mean that I have the right to hurt the feelings of other religions? All religions should be treated equally.

One of the Tamil Nadu-based NDA parties, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), also responded eloquently through the voice of its founder, S. Ramadoss: It is undeniable that Gita has noble values. The same values ​​are in the Holy Quran and the Holy Bible. While this attempt only reinforces the argument that the Modi government is making efforts to make India a Hindu nation.

Six months after the formation of the Modi government, two visions of Indian identity are thus opposed, and the question of secularism and therefore of a possible revision of the Constitution of 1950 is debated.

The discussion often took on an extra-religious or ethno-religious dimension, proving that it was about the identity of a people who would have descended from the sons of the soil. In December 2017, Anantkumar Hegde, Union Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship in the Modi government, said: “Those who claim to be secular and progressive do not have the identity of their parents and their blood. Self-respect will be obtained through such an identity.

“A few people say the Constitution mentions the word secular, so you have to agree. Because it’s there in the Constitution, we will respect it, but that will change in the near future.

The Constitution has changed several times before. We are here and have come to change the Constitution. We will change it. The next day, the opposition boycotted the parliamentary session and demanded the resignation of Hegdes. The minister reaffirmed his parties’ respect for the Constitution and said that no revision was on the agenda. In any case, the BJP did not have the two-thirds majority in parliament necessary to revise the constitution without proceeding by referendum.

But it was clear that one of the objectives of the new government was to question the secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

Hindutva advocates set out to delegitimize secularists (whom Hindu nationalists refer to as sick on social media) by attacking current and past congressional leaders. Nehru remained a prime target, accused by the BJP of marginalizing Hinduism in Indian politics and of pursuing pro-Muslim policies. But Gandhi was not spared either.

Lok Sabha BJP member Sakshi Maharaj, a cleric who had developed a chain of ashrams and schools in Uttar Pradesh, glorified Nathuram Godse, the man who murdered Gandhi. Maharaj, who had also been investigated by police for two cases of rape and murder, called Godse a patriot, unleashing praise on social media. The Mahatmas’ grandson, Tushar Gandhi, made a much noticed comment on this explosion: Sakshi Maharaj is at least honest enough to come out and say what’s on his mind. . . . The government should endorse what Sakshi Maharaj said, they should not be double sided.

The challenge to secularism was not just a matter of rhetoric, and just because the BJP was unable to reform the Constitution does not mean that its policies were without impact. Among their significant acts was the access it gave to the RSS to the state apparatus.

Read also: India is witnessing the Hindu awakening but concluding it as a cultural war will be a disaster

The state apparatus opens up to the influence of the RSS

If the promotion of a given personality within the BJP and even the acceptance of a certain personality cult was new to the RSS, another novelty was the interest that this organization had in the state apparatus. from the election of Narendra Modi. Within RSS, appetites for Politics power was traditionally frowned upon, as the organization preferred to work to change society from within, as previously stated.

At least two reasons may explain this new focus on the state.

First, the RSS could grow even faster if it enjoyed state protection.

Second, the RSS could consider using the state apparatus to accelerate the reforms it holds dear without distracting it from its traditional missions. And indeed, the organization has sought to influence key ministers via, for example, the new BJP chairman, Amit Shah, who visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur even before his appointment was ratified by the Council. National BJP.

There he was told not to allow [sic] Modi to eclipse the party and recalled the Sanghs Hindutva program, which included the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the abolition of Article 370 and the development of a uniform civil code.36 To tighten its grip on the BJP, the RSS participated in the formation of the national executive of the BJP.37 As a result of these negotiations, Ram Madhav, a member of the executive committee of the RSS who had been a spokesperson for the RSS since 2003, was appointed to the BJP’s national executive, as well as Shiv Prakash, another RSS executive.

Extracted with permission from “Modis India Hindu Nationalism and the Rise of Ethnic Democracy” by Christophe Jaffrelot, published by Context, November 2021.

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram