800m barrel oil field puts Boris Johnson in trouble

The planned Cambo oil field in the UK’s North Sea, believed to contain 800 million barrels of oil, faced significant pressure in the run-up to COP26, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared hypocritical in its promise of a transition to clean energy while giving the green light to a new oil exploration project. After the World Climate Summit, will Cambo move forward?

The proposed exploration would take place in the Cambo oil field, located approximately 125 km west of the Shetland Islands, at a depth of between 1,050 m and 1,100 m underwater. Johnson continues to support the project, saying that since the license approval took place in 2001, long before recent considerations regarding further exploration license restrictions, there is no reason to cancel a project that will support UK energy security for years to come. If the project goes ahead, field operations could start as early as 2022, with Cambo remaining active for the next 25 years. The development could also help create more than 1,000 jobs, in an industry that suffered greatly during the pandemic.

Climate activists are fiercely opposed to the new development, suggesting that the first phase of the project alone, which will see the production of 150 million barrels of oil, could produce emissions equivalent to operating a power plant in coal for 16 years. Last August, energy campaigners handed an open letter to Johnson opposing the project, which received 80,000 signatures.

Greenpeace and other environmental groups have used the The COP26 summit as a step to oppose Cambo, staging protests outside the Prime Minister’s home in Downing Street as well as in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Campaigners believe the UK’s leading role in COP26, as host of the summit, is at odds with Johnson’s plans to support Shell and private equity firm Siccar Point Energy in the development of Cambo over the next decades.

Conversely, others argue that it will bring much-needed income and create jobs at a time when demand for oil remains high and renewable alternatives are not yet sufficiently developed to meet that demand. For example, Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary to the British Government, declared that the Cambo oilfield should “100%” get the green light, suggesting that it would be “foolish to think that we can just run away from oil and gas”, referring to the UK’s lack of preparedness to carry out a clean energy transition complete at this point in time.

The UK government is using this lack of preparedness for the transition to justify Cambo’s development while suggesting that the oilfield will be designed to produce low-carbon oil, similar to projects implemented by the Norwegian company Equinor. In addition, the land will be “Ready for electrification”, so that it can operate with renewable energy on land once it becomes available.

In addition, Alok Sharma, the president-designate of COP26, answered questions about the hypocrisy of COP26 and Cambo’s development in declaring, “The IEA report also makes it clear that, even in a net zero scenario, there is an oil and gas element in it.”, Referring to the IEA’s pressure to switch from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives.

To date, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has not spoken out against Cambo’s development, much to the dismay of many young Scots and climate activists. With about 71,000 employees in the Scottish oil and gas industrySturgeon needs to be cautious about energy policy, with tens of thousands of jobs at risk as the clean energy transition progresses.

The Office of Oil and Gas (OGA) refusal to publish information materials concerning Cambo last month only added to the controversy. OGA is the UK regulator that oversees the exploration and development of oil and gas fields in the region. The request for documentation relating to the project, using the Freedom of Information Act, came after rumors suggested drilling equipment had to be installed to the oilfield, even before it was signed.

In addition, the unveiling this week of a document from Cambo’s co-owner, Siccar Point declaring that due to “the UK’s simplified and attractive tax regime … Siccar Point … should not pay taxes for many years”, the UK government has come under fire again. Despite Johnson’s post-COP26 declaration, urging other countries to take action on climate change, the UK still offers some of the most favorable tax terms for energy companies that operate oil and gas operations.

While Cambo holds the potential to reduce dependence on imported energy, thereby improving the UK’s energy security in the years to come, the controversial oilfield development looks set to go further. before. However, pressure from environmental activists and the international community could point to the need to invest more in CCS technology and ensure low-carbon oil production if Johnson implements his plans.

