I also see someone who is a huge political loser: Anthony Gonzalez weighs in on Donald Trump and the January 6 insurgency on CNN State of the Union





CLEVELAND, Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican from Rocky River, said on Sunday he would do everything in his power to ensure that former Republican President Donald Trump does not return to office after attempting to rob the 2020 elections and instigated the January 6 insurgency. at the Capitol.

Gonzalez, 37, commented on CNN’s State of the Union with host Jake Tapper.

Donald Trump led us into a ditch on Jan.6, Gonzalez told Tapper. The former president lied to us, and in doing so he cost us the House, the Senate and the White House. I see, basically, a person who shouldn’t be able to return to duty because of what he did around January 6th. But I also see someone who is a huge political loser.

Gonzalez represents parts of northeastern Ohio, including Wayne County, and parts of Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, Portage, and Stark counties.

On January 6, the day hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the electoral count to confirm the 2020 presidential election, Gonzalez said he was in the balcony when the session took place. been called to order. He took to his Twitter, and that’s when he saw people breaking the line, he said.

After looking out the window and seeing more people breaking the line, he went to barricade himself inside his office and put on regular clothes in case he had to run away, he said.

There have been some tough calls with my wife and family, Gonzalez said. Back then, you didn’t know it’s going to end when there is an angry violent mob who think the election was stolen in the United States of America.

A week after the insurgency, Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurgency. He said it was a tough vote, but he believed there had been a serious assault on the country by the incumbent president.

It was deeply sad to come to the conclusion that I felt I could no longer trust the President of the United States, even for a few days, to be the Commander-in-Chief of our army, Gonzalez said. I had to do what I thought was right to protect the county.

The Senate refused to convict Trump on the charges.

Gonzalez’s impeachment vote caused a big fallout between him and much of the GOP. The politician began to receive death threats, and he was censored and called for resignation by the Ohio Republican Party.

In June, Trump campaigned against Gonzalez in support of Max Miller, a former Trump aide who announced a race against the incumbent.

Gonzalez announced in September that he would not stand for re-election in 2022. However, his decision was not based on death threats or Trump’s undermining efforts, he said.

Gonzalez said he wanted a different life for his family and children. Gonzalez was born and raised in Ohio, but his grandparents escaped the Castro regime in Cuba.

Gonzalez told Tapper that if Trump shows up again, he will systematically travel the country trying to kick out the people who are trying to make the right decisions, and install those who will do exactly what he wants them to do. , and believe his lies.

Gonzalez has said he despises many of Democratic President Joe Bidens’ policies and will not vote Democratic, but still refuses to support Trump under any circumstances in 2024.

January 6 was the line not to cross, Gonzalez said. January 6 was an unconstitutional attempt, led by the President of the United States, to overturn an American election and illegitimately re-establish power.

