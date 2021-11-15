Fadli Zon felt by Gerindra due to criticism of President Jokowi on social media: National Okezone





JAKARTA – spokesperson Gerindra party, Habiburokhman spoke about Gerindra’s police tweet on Twitter criticizing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for coming to Sintang in addition to the Mandalika Circuit, Lombok. It is known that Sintang is currently affected by a flood. According to him, the tweet did not represent the party or the faction. “Regarding Mr. Fadli Zon’s tweet on Sintang, we must rectify it if the statement does not represent a faction or a party,” Habiburokhman said in his statement on Sunday (11/14/2021).

Read also :PDI-P and Gerindra elites meet and discuss synergistic steps to deal with Covid-19 Further explained, Gerindra’s party also issued a rebuke to those concerned for the action. Gerindra, said he apologized if the teasing caused discomfort. “He was reprimanded and we also apologize when the statement caused inconvenience,” he said. Read also :Speaking of development, Prabowo Subianto says Indonesia must see China According to him, as an executive, reprimands are commonplace in Gerindra. He admitted that he was often reprimanded if he made a statement he felt was inappropriate. “As Gerindra’s cadres, it is normal that we are reprimanded if there are inaccurate statements. I myself, as the party spokesperson, have often been reprimanded, as have other members. RPD, “he said. Previously, President Jokowi Widodo (Jokowi) had just inaugurated Mandalika Circuit, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) as the site of the World Superbike (WSBK) international motorcycle racing event. At this point, Jokowi had time to try out the circuit with a big motorcycle. Not only that, Jokowi also uploaded a photo of himself riding a motorbike on the racetrack to be held in the near future. Via his official Twitter account @jokowi. However, criticism has been leveled by Fadli. He asked President Jokowi to come to Sintang, where the flooding had not subsided for three weeks. Excellent sir. Congratulations on the inauguration of the Mandalika Circuit. When are you going to Sintang, it’s been 3 weeks since the flood calmed down, Fadli Zon tweeted.

