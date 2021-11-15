Sonam Wangchuk asks Prime Minister Modi for help in building Leh Airport. here’s why

Sonam Wangchuk, known as “the real Phunsukh Wangdu of 3 Idiots,” asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help with the ongoing construction of Leh Airport. In a video of over 2 minutes, Wangchuk highlighted several architectural flaws in the airport. Wangchuk, who is an engineer by profession, said Leh Airport did not contain any element of “traditional architecture.”

Citing Prime Minister Modi’s speech for Independence Day 2020, Wangchuk said Leh Airport would not become an example for the carbon-neutral and solar-heated global airport, but rather a “joke” for people who know how solar heating works. Last year, Prime Minister Modi said that efforts were underway to make the Union territory of Ladakh a carbon neutral region.

In a tweet, Wangchuk said: “Please save Leh Airport. I am a big admirer of your vision of #CarbonNeutralLadakh and #CarbonNeutralIndia but #LehAirport is down 180 … We can act now. or regret later! “.

Describing Leh as the solar capital of the world, Wangchuk said the airport will not be heated by the sun but by 5 megawatts of diesel boilers. “Although it is in Ladakh, which is one of the sunniest places, it will not be heated enough by the sun,” Wangchuk said in the video. Expressing further his displeasure, he said: “There will be a 5 MW diesel generator system to run the huge air conditioning system in a place where opening windows will work better than any air conditioner.”

“Even if only a fraction of the 10 MW diesel system was actually used, it would emit 10 tonnes of CO2 and cost 5 lakh per day “, according to Wangchuk.

Wangchu ended the video by saying, “Even at this point, our calculations indicate that timely steps can be taken to make it a carbon neutral airport.”

