Donald Trump Encourages GOP Candidates To Run Against SC Nancy Mace And Tom Rice In 2022 | Palmetto Politics





Donald Trump called on Republicans to target U.S. Representatives Nancy Mace and Tom Rice in their 2022 primaries, dealing a blow to the two Southern Carolinians as they already faced crowded groups of challengers.

The former president, in a Nov. 13 statement, called on “All Interest of the Good and SMART America First Republican Patriots” to challenge a myriad of politicians across the country.

Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, and Mace, R-Charleston, were both named in Trump’s press release.

It reads:

NEW!

President Donald J. Trump:

“Any interest from the GOODS and SMART America First Republican Patriots to run primary campaigns against Reps Tom Rice, John Katko, Don Bacon, Don Young, Fred Upton (challenge accepted), Andrew Garbarino, Peter Meijer (challenge accepted) pic.twitter .com / 5RY8oQGDwH

Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 13, 2021

Mace, a first-term congressman, has come under harsh criticism from Trump supporters and some members of his base after targeting the former president in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill that halted certification of 2020 election results.

Every accomplishment that Republicans have made in the past four years, including President Trump’s had (achieved), was wiped out in just hours, Mace told the Post and Courier following the January events on Capitol Hill. .

Mace, however, later voted against the Jan.6 committee’s authorization and also voted to oust U.S. Representative Liz Cheney from the GOP leadership after her harsh sentences from the president.

Rice, who has been in Washington for nearly a decade, gained national notoriety for his role as one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the January 6 riots.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier delivered to your inbox.

The South Carolina Republican Party censored him and also excluded him from the guest list for its First in the South conference in Myrtle Beach on October 29-30.

Rice has voted with Trump 94% of the time in the past four years, according to FiveThirtyEight. But his vote to impeach Trump was deemed contrary to what some of the strongest voices on the Republican base value most: lasting loyalty to the former president.

Late last month, Mace voted to make Steve Bannon one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies for criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Investigation Committee into the 6 attack. January against the Capitol.

She was the only lawmaker among six Republicans in the State House delegation to support the contempt charge.

“Serving in Congress is the honor of my life,” Mace said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to serve the 1st arrondissement.

In a late-night statement, Rice took Trump’s comments into account and made it clear that the former president was not too happy with his current challengers if he looked for more.

“Well, at least I’m number 1!” Rice told the Post and Courier. “Looks like he’s thrilled with my current opposition.”

Trump’s statement could bring more challengers to hope in an already crowded field of candidates looking to take on the two South Carolina Republicans, and could also tip the scales in favor of some who have already announced their intentions.

Mace faces three announced GOP challengers and a Democrat. Rice faces at least 10 challengers so far.

“Saving America starts with saving the GOP from RINOs, sellers and known losers! Trumps said in his statement.

Contact Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5713. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postandcourier.com/politics/donald-trump-encourages-gop-candidates-to-run-against-scs-nancy-mace-and-tom-rice-in/article_fa4587e4-44e4-11ec-9e4f-2fe9dbdeabef.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos