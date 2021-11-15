Israeli couple detained in Turkey “innocent” on espionage charges, Bennett says





Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that an Israeli couple detained in Turkey on charges of espionage after allegedly taking photos of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at his home in Istanbul were innocent. They are two innocent civilians who have been mistakenly caught in a complex situation, Bennett said at the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday. We are doing everything to resolve the problem. Over the weekend, Bennett refuted claims that couple Natali and Mody Oknin were spies after Turkey took over the state. Anadolu Agency reported that they were being held for political and military espionage. The couple, “as officials have already pointed out, do not work for any Israeli agency,” Bennett said. Associated coverage November 14, 2021 8:02 PM The prime minister assured that the highest echelons in Israel, led by the Foreign Ministry, have dealt with the issue throughout the weekend and will continue to do so relentlessly, in order to resolve it as quickly as possible. I spoke with the family. I asked that the family stay strong, despite the great difficulty. We are with you. Beyond that, it would not be appropriate to expand at this time, he added. The Israeli couple traveled to Istanbul for an anniversary trip and were due to return on Tuesday. The woman allegedly took photos of Erdogans’ Istanbul residence without knowing it was illegal, and shared them with her family in a WhatsApp group. They were arrested after an employee told police that the couple and a Turkish citizen took pictures of Erdogans at his home from Istanbul’s Camlica telecommunications tower and showed them to each other, Anatolia reported. Camlica is Istanbul’s tallest tower with observation decks and restaurants. An Istanbul court on Friday ordered that the detention of the married couple and the Turkish national be extended for another 20 days, pending trial on political and military espionage. In October, a group of 15 people suspected of spying on behalf of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad were arrested in Turkey, according to a Turkish media report. The alleged agents reportedly provided the Mossad with information on foreign students at Turkish universities, with a focus on those who might work for the defense industry.

