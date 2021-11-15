Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to hold virtual meeting today

Washington: The high-stakes meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be held virtually Monday (local time), the first-ever interaction between the two leaders since the former took office.

The meeting will likely cover a range of topics, including tensions over China’s military activity near Taiwan and human rights, as well as cooperation on climate change, The Hill reported.

In October, an agreement in principle was reached for Biden and Xi to virtually meet before the end of this year. And since then officials had been working for several weeks to schedule the meeting.

The two executives spoke on the phone twice earlier, the most recent conversation being in September.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Friday: “The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly handle competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align “. The meeting will demonstrate Biden’s approach of trying to work with China on areas of potential compromise, such as the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, while raising objections to China’s behavior on human rights. man, his business practices and his military activity in the Asia-Pacific region, according to The Hill.

U.S.-Chinese tensions over various issues that have escalated under the Trump administration continue to persist in the Biden administration due to disagreements on multiple fronts.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NSA Jake Sullivan had met their Chinese counterparts in Alaska earlier this year. The meeting was memorably tense and raised questions about the way forward, The Hill reported.

