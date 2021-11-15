Donald Trump agrees to sell controversial Washington DC hotel that has lost millions





Donald Trump has agreed to sell his famous Washington, DC hotel to an outside company, which is considering removing the Trump name from the building and handing it over to the Hilton Group for management, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The hotel is being sold to Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group for $ 375 million, the Journal reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the deal. CGI reportedly intends to hand over the management of the property to the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Incs Waldorf Astoria group.

The Trump Organization secured the rental rights for the building, which is federally owned, in 2012, but the Trump International Hotel has turned into something of a political and financial mess for the future president. The hotel for a time became a gathering place for Republican politicians. , lobbyists and other executives hoping to move closer to Trump’s orbit or get the ear of senior officials.

It has been criticized by ethics experts for garnering millions of foreign governments sending their staff to stay there, while on the business side, the hotel is said to have lost $ 70 million between 2016 and 2020, although the Trump Organization disputes these conclusions.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is currently investigating conflicts of interest over the Trump Organizations lease on the building, which is owned by the federal government.

The Trumps beat top hoteliers like Marriott and Hilton to take over the property, promising to spend $ 200 million to renovate the old post office. The Trump organization claims that the Trump International Hotel generated $ 150 in revenue while Mr. Trump was in office.

A group of ethics experts sued Donald Trump in 2017 for his continued involvement in the hotel, alleging that he violated the U.S. Constitution’s prohibitions on deriving commercial profit from an official position and called him a four years of… widespread corruption. Democratic lawmakers and attorneys general in Washington DC and Maryland have filed similar lawsuits against Mr. Trump. The case went to the United States Supreme Court, which dismissed the action.

